Two Paddington statues have popped up in London as part of a massive UK-wide trail

It’s a known fact that everyone loves Paddington. The marmalade-scoffing bear became beloved by adults and children all over the UK, and even gained a cult a following around the world, thanks to the endearing and wholesome Paddington film franchise. Now, to celebrate the release of the third movie: Paddington in Peru, statues of the furry friend have appeared all over Britain, and two of them are in London.

There are currently 23 statues of Paddington around the UK as part of ‘Paddington Visits’, a country-wide sculpture trail. Luckily for Londoners, you can spot two of them without even leaving the city. Our Peruvian pal has currently taken up residence in Westfield White City and, of course, in Paddington at Connaught Village shopping centre.

He’s also at other spots in the UK, including Birmingham, Manchester and Liverpool. Studiocanal teamed up with Ordinance Survey to create handy maps for spotting Paddington, which you can find online.

Fans will have until at least November 8 to get their selfies with Paddington, as that’s when the third film is out in cinemas.

The full list of locations for Paddington Visits

Ashby de la Zouch - Ashby Spa WI Garden, Market Street

Birmingham - Medicine Terrace at Selfridges, Bullring

Bury St Edmunds - arc Shopping Centre

Cardiff - St John’s Gardens

Chester - Foregate Street

Westport, County Mayo

Edinburgh St Andrew Square Garden

John O’ Groats - John O’ Groats Sign Post

Lanark - High St

Land’s End - Land’s End Sign Post

Liverpool - Liverpool ONE

London Paddington - Connaught Village

London Westfield - White City, W12

Manchester – Spinningfields, Hardman Square

Newbury – Northbrook Street

Newtownards - Conway Square

Penrith - Town Centre

Peterborough - Queensgate Shopping Centre

Reading - Broad Street

Salisbury - Fisherton Street

Southampton - Westquay Shopping Centre

Sunderland - Bridges Shopping Centre

York - Dean’s Park

