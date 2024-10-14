Two Paddington statues have popped up in London as part of a massive UK-wide trail

[title]
It’s a known fact that everyone loves Paddington. The marmalade-scoffing bear became beloved by adults and children all over the UK, and even gained a cult a following around the world, thanks to the endearing and wholesome Paddington film franchise. Now, to celebrate the release of the third movie: Paddington in Peru, statues of the furry friend have appeared all over Britain, and two of them are in London.
There are currently 23 statues of Paddington around the UK as part of ‘Paddington Visits’, a country-wide sculpture trail. Luckily for Londoners, you can spot two of them without even leaving the city. Our Peruvian pal has currently taken up residence in Westfield White City and, of course, in Paddington at Connaught Village shopping centre.
He’s also at other spots in the UK, including Birmingham, Manchester and Liverpool. Studiocanal teamed up with Ordinance Survey to create handy maps for spotting Paddington, which you can find online.
Fans will have until at least November 8 to get their selfies with Paddington, as that’s when the third film is out in cinemas.
The full list of locations for Paddington Visits
- Ashby de la Zouch - Ashby Spa WI Garden, Market Street
- Birmingham - Medicine Terrace at Selfridges, Bullring
- Bury St Edmunds - arc Shopping Centre
- Cardiff - St John’s Gardens
- Chester - Foregate Street
- Westport, County Mayo
- Edinburgh St Andrew Square Garden
- John O’ Groats - John O’ Groats Sign Post
- Lanark - High St
- Land’s End - Land’s End Sign Post
- Liverpool - Liverpool ONE
- London Paddington - Connaught Village
- London Westfield - White City, W12
- Manchester – Spinningfields, Hardman Square
- Newbury – Northbrook Street
- Newtownards - Conway Square
- Penrith - Town Centre
- Peterborough - Queensgate Shopping Centre
- Reading - Broad Street
- Salisbury - Fisherton Street
- Southampton - Westquay Shopping Centre
- Sunderland - Bridges Shopping Centre
- York - Dean’s Park
