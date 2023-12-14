Uber is giving out £50 train vouchers to get you home for Christmas

Trains are jolly expensive these days. And after spending all your hard earned cash on festive drinks, food and presents, forking out for the train home is all the more painful. That’s why Uber is giving out £50 train vouchers to get people home for Christmas (or Chanukah, winter break, etc).

Uber isn’t just shelling out free train tickets, though. To be eligible for a voucher, customers have to have an above-average Uber rating – higher than 4.83 stars, to be specific. Anything less than that and you’ll be getting a figurative stocking full of coal and have to pay for your own train fare.

To claim your train voucher, Uber users will need to head to the ‘Naughty or Nice’ Uber booth in Waterloo station, which will be giving out gifts. Customers will have to show their Uber rating to determine whether they are ‘naughty’, or ‘nice’, with a higher-than-average Uber score. Only the nice customers will get a voucher. The booth is open from December 15-17 at midday each day.

Earlier this month Uber revealed the average rider rating in the UK was 4.83, but Londoners had the country’s worst score, coming in with an average of 4.72 stars. For shame!

