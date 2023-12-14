London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Uber app on phone in London
Photograph: dennizn / Shutterstock.com

Uber is giving out £50 train vouchers to get you home for Christmas

But there’s a catch

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

Trains are jolly expensive these days. And after spending all your hard earned cash on festive drinks, food and presents, forking out for the train home is all the more painful. That’s why Uber is giving out £50 train vouchers to get people home for Christmas (or Chanukah, winter break, etc). 

Uber isn’t just shelling out free train tickets, though. To be eligible for a voucher, customers have to have an above-average Uber rating – higher than 4.83 stars, to be specific. Anything less than that and you’ll be getting a figurative stocking full of coal and have to pay for your own train fare. 

To claim your train voucher, Uber users will need to head to the ‘Naughty or Nice’ Uber booth in Waterloo station, which will be giving out gifts. Customers will have to show their Uber rating to determine whether they are ‘naughty’, or ‘nice’, with a higher-than-average Uber score. Only the nice customers will get a voucher. The booth is open from December 15-17 at midday each day. 

Earlier this month Uber revealed the average rider rating in the UK was 4.83, but Londoners had the country’s worst score, coming in with an average of  4.72 stars. For shame!

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck is finally coming to London – here’s the exact date and location.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the Christmas special with Paloma Faith in the East End is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.  

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Christmas

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.