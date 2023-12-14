The Coca-Cola Christmas truck is finally coming to London – here’s the exact date and location

This year’s cola lorry comes with games, photo opportunities and, obviously, lots of fizzy drinks

London-based fans of Christmas and cola, your time has finally come. After watching the Coca-Cola Christmas truck dutifully plod its way around the UK over the past few weeks (check out where it’s been here), the cola lorry is finally coming to the capital.

Now we know exactly when the Coca-Cola Christmas truck is coming to London and where it’ll be.

If you want to catch the truck in the Big Smoke this year, you’ll have to be quick. It has arrived in London today (December 14). That’s right, today!

You’ll find the truck at Olympic Way in Wembley, which is the road linking Wembley Stadium with Wembley Park tube.

At this year’s Coca-Cola Christmas truck, you’ll find photo opportunities, games, carol singers and, obviously, tonnes of Coca-Cola. There’s also a ‘Discover Your Inner Santa’ quiz, which’ll tell you which kind of Santa you are.

The Crimbo Coke truck on Olympic Way will be open today from 12pm to 8pm.

You can find out more about the Coca-Cola Christmas truck’s 2023 UK tour here.

Christmastime in London

On the hunt for more Christmassy stuff in the capital to get you in the mood for next week (yep, the big day is next week)? We’ve got you covered. From our guide to the best Christmas lights in the capital and and the finest festive events to the most spectacular places to go ice-skating, our London Christmas hub has tonnes of festive inspo.

