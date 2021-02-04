LondonChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Prince Charles Cinema
Photograph: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

UK cinema attendances dropped by 75 percent last year

The pandemic bites but ‘1917’ and ‘The Gentlemen’ made a motza

By Time Out Film
Advertising

London cinemas closed in March last year, reopened in July and August, closed again, reopened briefly in December, and then shuttered finally two weeks later. That, by any standards, is an annus horribilis – as borne out by new figures for the year’s box office released by the BFI, which reveal that takings dropped massively over the twelve months.

Those closures – and socially distancing measures during the open phases – meant that UK cinema admissions fell to 44m, 75 percent down on 2019.

Box-office takings were hit even harder, dropping 81 percent from 2019 to £307m.

The biggest movie of the year was ‘1917’, Sam Mendes’s Great War epic, which took a colossal £44m. ‘Tenet’ didn’t quite save cinema but still made a respectable £17.5m at a time when many cinemas were closed and social distancing measures were in place.

Apart from the Christopher Nolan blockbuster, big studio movies were largely postponed and indie movies filled the gap: Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’ was a big hit (£12m), while Autumn de Wilde’s Emma.’ (£7m) and Armando Iannucci’s ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’ (£6m) were also notable pre-pandemic successes.

On the upside – because we all need some good news – film and TV production is back in something close to full swing. The final three months of 2020 saw £1.19bn spent on film and high-end TV production, the second highest three-month spend on record.

‘After an unbelievably tough year, today’s figures show an incredibly vibrant and positive picture for film and TV in the UK,’ says BFI chief executive Ben Roberts. ‘Last spring, it was hard to imagine that we would be generating £1bn worth of production activity in the final quarter, which has been achieved by industry and government pulling together and the determination of our workforce to get back up and running.’

The next ‘Normal People’ or ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ could be taking shape right now, in other words. 

2021 movie preview: the best films coming out this year.

Sundance 2021: The best films from this year’s festival.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox,

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.