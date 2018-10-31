Vegan mecca CookDaily has reopened in Hackney

Late last month, one of London’s best vegan restaurants shut with only a few hours’ warning. CookDaily founder King Cook explained that, having already closed his Croydon branch, he was leaving Boxpark Shoreditch too. The good news: a new bricks-and-mortar CookDaily HQ would open elsewhere in east London in January 2019.

Well, it turns out the new joint was due a whole lot sooner. CookDaily reopened in Hackney over the weekend, just in time for World Vegan Day tomorrow.

Taking over the former site of vegan restaurant The Field, a stone’s throw from Broadway Market, CookDaily is open seven days a week with a whole load of new dishes joining the cult faves that’ve been hits with Jme, Emeli Sandé and Childish Gambino. Head down and try the teriyaki vegan chick’n bites now before those epic queues start to form.

