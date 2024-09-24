Victoria station’s majestic Edwardian Arcade has been restored to its former glory

Pre-departure shopping is one of travel’s great unsung joys. The spontaneous magazine purchase, the quick browse through Boots and the snack stock-up before you board a train... honestly, a journey wouldn’t be the same without them.

If the thought of unplanned spending before a trip thrills you – or if you just like really, really pretty buildings – then you’re in luck. Victoria Arcade, the Edwardian-era retail space at Victoria station, has had a dazzling makeover.

The shopping hall has been around for more than a century, and is an impressive showcase of architectural eras. First opened in 1911, the arcade was owned by the Metropolitan District Railway. The architects, George Sherridan and his son George, designed similar arcades for Liverpool Street, South Kensington and Kensington High Street stations.

Victoria Arcade was looking a little worse-for-wear by the 1970s, but in 2014, two units received a Grade II-listed status, and so did the façades of the other five units. Places for London swooped in to show the arcade some TLC in 2020, employing specialists to work on period features like its 1920s concrete canopy and 1930s sunburst glasswork. The works also created replicas of the original light fittings.

Beauty comes at a price of course, with the restoration costing Places for London – TfL’s property arm – a sizeable £1.5 million. It’s part of the company’s plan to invest more than £300 million in retail spaces in the next decade. Here are a few pics of the spruced-up arcade.

Photograph: TfL - Andrea Seroni

Photograph: TfL - Andrea Seroni

A few of the arcade’s new tenants started trading earlier this summer, with more expected to move in soon. The restoration removes wiring and metal frontages that were added in the 1970s in favour of Edwardian and art deco features.

Restored London with Time Out

London’s an old city – and every so often its glorious historic features get a bit of TLC. Recently on Time Out, the 14-year restoration of Crystal Palace Subway was completed and Southgate station’s stunning art deco clock was restored.

Plus: these 25 projects reveal what London could look like in the future.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.