Vinegar Yard have an enormo-sun-trap terrace by the Shard

You can book the London Bridge bar for up to 300 people, which is a lot of mates isn't it?

There are all manner of lovely places to do your drinking in this summer and Vinegar Yard’s mighty terrace is one of them, perfect for soaking up the sun, much like Sheryl Crow suggested in her classic 2002 single. Play it now if you haven't already this week. Honestly it's great.

Anyway, just a short stumble from the Shard, Vinegar Yard’s new mezzanine terrace is one of London’s biggest beer gardens and you can book it for any number of people up to 300. 300! We definitely don’t have 300 mates (250 at push maybe, but 300? Certainly not) but some of you might. If you do, get building that massive WhatApp group now and then invite them all down to the London Bridge/Bermondsey borders.

As well as all the drinks you need for a summer sesh (beer, prosecco, mojitos etc), Vinegar Yard also has a selection of street food. There’s hand pressed burgers and croquettes at Nanny Bill’s, Baba G’s bhangra burgers, Sugo’s Italian deliciousness (focaccia sandwiches and arancini) and Bad Boys Pizza Society, whose neo-Neapolitan pies include the Crusty Old Goat: goats cheese, caramelised onion, cracked black pepper, chopped parsley and balsamic drizzle; and the NHS: mozzarella, spicy nduja sausage, gorgonzola, sesame seeds and honey.

Swing by Vinegar Yard at the weekends for Flea, a daytime vintage and makers market every Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 5pm.

72-82 St Thomas St, SE1 3QX

