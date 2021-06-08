Something big is coming to Wandsworth.

Gravity, opening at some point in the summer, is an eight-in-one super venue, promising the kind of all-out entertainment extravaganza guaranteed to flummox the area's older residents. It's eKarts over three floors, it's augmented reality darts, it's retro arcade machines, street food and bars.

The venue's creators are calling it '10,000 square feet of pure entertainment and adrenaline'. Which is how I'm going to start referring to the Time Out office.

Photo: Gravity

Aside from the stuff mentioned above, Gravity Wandsworth also features (among other things) a 14-lane bowling alley, augmented reality shuffleboard (everything's augmented reality now, grandpa), three bars, urban street golf and an eSport gaming arena. As I said, big.

What makes it even better is that it's located in the old Debenhams! The high street lives again.

'This project takes active entertainment to the next level with loads of immersive experiences and UK firsts,' says founder Michael Harrison. 'By day it’s the perfect half-day experience for the family or a great place to host a party. By night we will dim the lights, speed up the E-karts, ramp up the music with live performances and let the adults take over.'

Photo: Gravity

Gravity Wandsworth open on Wandsworth High St, SW18 4TF, this summer

