Watch Complicité’s immersive masterpiece ‘The Encounter’ online for free as its stream gets extended

It’s just been announced that Complicité’s free stream of its engrossing Amazonian headfuck ‘The Encounter’ has been extended until Monday May 25.

Theatre company Complicité doesn’t do things by halves. Some of the most thought-provoking and retina-searing stage productions of the last 25 years have been created by Simon McBurney’s cutting-edge troupe. Its most recent work, ‘The Encounter’, is a psychedelic, immersive journey into the nature of human consciousness. Heavy? Yes. Incredible? Also yes.

If that sounds right up your alley then you’ll no doubt cheer at the news that ‘The Encounter’, which has played all over the world between 2015 and 2018, including at London’s Barbican, is currently free to watch on YouTube and Complicité’s website.

This is one you won’t want to miss, even if you might have to create some of the show’s more immersive elements for yourself at home. So don your biggest, most noise-cancelling-iest headphones – they hooked you up with binaural headphones in your seat for the performance IRL – and then lose yourself in this otherworldly one-man show with a truly trippy story about being lost in the Amazon. You’ll see why ‘The Encounter’ won so many awards.

Complicité’s ‘The Encounter’ is streaming from 7pm BST Fri May 15 until 10pm BST Mon May 25.

