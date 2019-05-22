Good news Londoners, you don’t need to trek to far-flung destinations like Istanbul, Albuquerque or, er, Bristol to see a bonkers-beautiful hot air balloon display.

For the Lord Mayor’s Hot Air Balloon Regatta, there’s set to be a heavenly launch into the skies from Battersea Park on Sun June 2 – with 50 hot air balloons soaring above all our city’s most iconic sights: good old Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Parliament, London Eye, Tower Bridge and Tower of London.

It’s worth bearing in mind that this event was met with many speed bumps last year, with reschedule notices preventing flights because the wind wasn’t blowing in the right direction – an important factor, apparently.

But if all does go ahead and you’re up for watching, you’re in for a very early start on a weekend morning, as the balloons are set to take flight (led by the Lord Mayor’s Appeal hot air balloon) between 5am and 5.30am. Ouch.

Potentially worth it for the pretty Instagram shot, though.

Find out more about the Balloon Regatta here.

