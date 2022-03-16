Everybody loves talking about the weather (it’s a real British speciality) and there have been whispers of a ginormous heatwave coming this April. That theoretically means beach trips, outdoor dining, rooftop bars and Cornetto-licking. You can almost hear the melodic chimes of ice cream vans across London right now.

Yes, 2022 is in desperate need of some sunny weather so that we can ditch the scarves and whip out the shackets, but it looks like we will be waiting a little longer than we initially thought.

The end of March will see some ‘dry and fine’ conditions, said a Met Office representative when we asked for the heatwave’s status. Not really the sunbathing-inducing conditions we were after (it sounds more like a nice Sauvignon Blanc).

When we asked the Met Office where the sunny-day prophetic projections originated, they seemed puzzled, saying: ‘I’m not sure where these “heatwave” stories are coming from but it’s not the Met Office!’.

Even more disappointingly, the Met Office predicts that this April’s weather will actually be a little patchy, with heavy showers and strong winds in some areas. Still, that only calls for more fun indoor activities, and there are certainly plenty of those to get excited about.

So if it’s really chucking it down, it’s time to get those Easter choccies out and go check out London’s finest theatre offers or go stare at a big ol’ screen to wait until the weather clears up a bit.

Or, if theatre and cinema don’t float your boat, how about exploring one of London’s world-famous (and definitely indoors) museums.

Grab your valuables, the ‘Antiques Roadshow’ is coming to Clissold Park.

Whatever the weather, tell us what you love (or hate) about London in the Time Out Index survey.

The very best bars in which to spend St Paddy’s Day