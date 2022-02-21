London
Greggs drop
Photograph: Anthony Blakemore

We got up close and personal with the new Primark x Greggs collab

Branded tracksuits and sausage-roll boxers, anyone?

Chiara Wilkinson
Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
It’s the collab that no one saw coming, but it makes so much sense. 
Obviously, we’re talking about Greggs x Primark, who launched their first-ever clothing range at the weekend after teasing it with a series of sly marketing stunts (including a mysterious sausage roll appearance in the window of Primark’s Oxford Street store). What better way to show your loyalty to the mighty steak slice and cheese-and-onion bake than wearing the Greggs logo, loud and proud? 
This fashion collection isn’t playing around. There are full tracksuits, bucket hats, trainers, socks, sweatshirts with a sad boi monochrome sausage roll print, plus Greggs logo sliders. There are even sausage roll boxers with a Greggs’ logo waistband – because who doesn’t want to be reminded of their favourite pastry snack every time they go to the bedroom? 
It’s certainly not to everyone’s tastes, but it’s definitely a statement. Time Out’s TikTok checked out the range in-store to see if it’s really worth the hype:

The clothing collection is available to buy in 60 Primark shops around the UK. 

