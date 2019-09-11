We kid you not! You can meet pygmy goats at London’s new gin martini townhouse

We know, we know. London has some fantastic cocktail bars, but they often feel like they’re lacking in one thing: tiny, adorable goats, with floppy little ears and stubby little noses. Luckily, Hendrick’s Gin is here to change that come October.

For London Cocktail Week, the stalwart gin brand will be bringing back their Gin Tini Martini Townhouse, a celebration of all things teeny-weeny. That means ‘micro pianists’, a pygmy petting zoo and, yes, the chance to cuddle some adorable little therapy goats.

What’s more, there’ll be takeovers by some of the world’s biggest bars, with NYC’s Nomad Bar going up against Singapore’s Manhattan Bar on the Friday, Barcelona’s Two Schmucks versus Amsterdam's Super Lyan on the Saturday (a bar run by London cocktail luminary Mr Lyan), and a head-to-head between Little Red Door from Paris and Panda & Sons from Edinburgh on the Sunday. They’ll each be creating minuscule takes on the classic Gin Martini cocktail.

Don’t worry: despite their small size, there will be plenty of diddy gin cocktails to go around – six Tini Martinis per guest, to be served across a two-hour time slot. And best of all, ticket proceeds will be donated to Blackwater Alpacas, the goats’ loving home. Not baa-d, eh?

Hendrick’s Gin Tini Martini Townhouse will be at OneRoom, 9 French Place from Oct 4-6. Book ahead for a two-hour time slot. £13.50.

