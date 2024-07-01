West London's highest rooftop restaurant and bar to open in Paddington

Sufferers of vertigo, look away now.

Plans have been revealed for west London's highest rooftop restaurant and bar, which will open next summer.

It will sit atop the imposing Paddington Square development (which is right next to the entrance to Paddington Station) on the 17th and 18th floors of the newly opened retail and office block. The glamour!

Entry will be gained via two high speed glass elevators, and when you're up there you'll be greeted by views of Hyde Park.

We don't actually know who will be taking over the rooftop space yet, but the Market Halls food hall folk will be moving onto two different floors in the building, which will also include a brand new entrance to the Bakerloo line, (a nice fact for the tube nerds, there), and a 1.35 acre public piazza down on street level. The space already includes branches of Gail's and Wahaca.

Justin Brand, from the building's developers Hotel Properties Limited has commented of the space: 'The opening of Paddington Square extends the regeneration of Paddington right up to the station’s main entrance. It provides local people, office workers and the staff at St Mary’s Hospital with a new place to shop, eat, drink and entertain. The public piazza will become a vibrant meeting point and through the public art programme enable visitors and travellers to enjoy work by internationally renowned and emerging UK-based artists.'

