You know the official line: Monday July 19 is the day when London’s venues reopen at full throttle, marking an end to social distancing and a joyful return to packed venues and heaving bars. And yes, plenty of West End shows (including Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new musical ‘Cinderella’, which has added a special July 19 performance) are primed to scrap social distancing and reopen at full capacity, after struggling to stay afloat with half-full auditoriums. But even Boris Johnson is starting to sound a note of caution around ‘Freedom Day’ and what it means for London’s embattled theatre sector.

The government’s already done a U-turn on face coverings: in the official advice, which was published on Monday, theatregoers are now ‘strongly encouraged’ to keep wearing their masks after July 19. And official guidance also recommends that theatres keep a handful of other safety measures in place, including contactless ticketing, rules that make it easy to exchange tickets if you have to self-isolate, and – tragically for anyone who's got a half-empty autograph book waiting to be filled – banning post-show meet-and-greets with the cast at stage door.

Many theatres are being even more safety conscious – especially subsidised venues outside the West End, which are under much less financial pressure. Hampstead Theatre plans to keep social distancing in place until September 11 and has installed a fancy new air-cleaning system, and the Arcola Theatre is staging work in its extra-safe new outdoor space Arcola Outside. Many others, like the National Theatre and Globe, will gradually increase their capacity over the coming months rather than snap back up to maximum.

But whatever level of safety measures theatres are opting for, the real challenge they face right now is the unwelcome ping of self-isolation notifications. If an actor has to self-isolate and there’s no understudy cast, the whole show has to close for up to ten days, something that’s happened to ‘Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner’, ‘The Prince of Egypt’ and ‘Romeo & Juliet’ in the past week alone. So if you’re a theatre fan, get out there and support the spaces and artists that make London’s scene so special: there’s a show for you, whatever safety levels you’re comfy with.

