When does 2024’s London Pride parade start and who is performing?

[title]
We’ve only got one day to go until London erupts into glorious colour and venues across the city welcome Pride-goers for talks, activities, music and parties, and even if you haven’t planned your weekend yet, there are plenty of ways to get involved.
But the most classic of these has gotta be heading into central to catch some of the Parade. Since the first ever Pride rally back in 1972, the annual celebrations now welcome enormous crowds, and this year 32,000 people are set to walk the route between Hyde Park Corner and Whitehall Place. So, here is everything you need to know about timings and all the brilliant performers you can catch en route.
RECOMMENDED:
Pride in London 2024: your ultimate guide to events, parties and more
Pride parade in London 2024: route, map, start time and best places to watch
All the London Pride Parade road closures and travel disruption you need to know
What time does this year’s London Pride parade start?
In keeping with tradition, 2024’s parade should be kicking off at 12pm from Hyde Park Corner and finishing at Whitehall Place at 6pm.
According to the official Pride in London website, more than 500 LGBTQ+ community groups are set to march, and 32,000 people overall are registered to take part this year.
Who is on the lineup?
There are five themed stages this year, as well as a Family and Youth area in Victoria and Embankment Gardens, so here is who will be performing across each of them, according to Pride in London.
Trafalgar Square
- Bebe Rexha
- Drag Syndrome
- Ginger Johnson
- House Gospel Choir
- Jaguar
- Janice Robinson
- Joel Mignott
- Matt Terry
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Poppy Ajudha
- The Bitten Peach
- Dre Mitchel
- Vincint
- Speakers: Hallie Clarke, Jake & Hannah Graf, Nancy Kelley, Switchboard
Leicester Square
- Blusher
- Charlieeeee
- Delilah Bon
- Faye Meana
- Jaguar
- Lyvia
- Miri
- Queer Edge
- Storry
- Emy.p
- The Bitten Peach
- The Majorettes
- Vickilicios
- Speakers: Ella Morgan, Yasmin Benoit, Nancy Kelley
Golden Square
- Cocoa Butter Club
- Club Kali
- Donnie Sunshine
- Faggamuffi Bloc Party
- Faye Meana
- Janice Robinson
- Keiynan Lonsdale
- Lordin
- Love Itoya
- Mista Strange
- Reptile B
- Tryb
- Vincint
- Speaker: Michael Gunning
Dean Street
- Alex Gibbon is Fat, Femme and Crippled
- Andrea Di Giovanni
- Apple Derrieres
- Cat Wheels
- Diva Delights
- Ginger Johnson
- Haus of Dons
- La Belle
- Little Peaches
- The Queer Asian Takeover
- Mama Tasty
- Petite Lame
- Shar Cooterie
- Symone
- The Groove Chorus
- Viola
Soho Square
- Pippa Dale
- Michael Gunning
- James Aarr
- Lady Phyll and Timon
- UK Black Pride
- Asifa Lahore & Para Pride
- Darkwah
- Divas
- Ebony Rose Dark vs Ebbonknee
- Haus of Dons
- Princess Julia
- Tasty Tim
- The Bitten Peach
- Roma Party
- The Divine
- Vean Ima
- Vogue Rites
- Speakers: Aiden Shaw, Para Pride
The Family Stage
- Aida H Dee
- Amanda Ashy & Rachel Bednarski
- Annita Oui
- Badge Cafe
- David Ribi
- Desiree Kongerod
- Karolina Wilgus
- Make with Mermaid
- Rebeka Dio
- Sam Ward
- Traf-algar
Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.
Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.