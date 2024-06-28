When does 2024’s London Pride parade start and who is performing?

We’ve only got one day to go until London erupts into glorious colour and venues across the city welcome Pride-goers for talks, activities, music and parties, and even if you haven’t planned your weekend yet, there are plenty of ways to get involved.

But the most classic of these has gotta be heading into central to catch some of the Parade. Since the first ever Pride rally back in 1972, the annual celebrations now welcome enormous crowds, and this year 32,000 people are set to walk the route between Hyde Park Corner and Whitehall Place. So, here is everything you need to know about timings and all the brilliant performers you can catch en route.

What time does this year’s London Pride parade start?

In keeping with tradition, 2024’s parade should be kicking off at 12pm from Hyde Park Corner and finishing at Whitehall Place at 6pm.

According to the official Pride in London website, more than 500 LGBTQ+ community groups are set to march, and 32,000 people overall are registered to take part this year.

Who is on the lineup?

There are five themed stages this year, as well as a Family and Youth area in Victoria and Embankment Gardens, so here is who will be performing across each of them, according to Pride in London.

Trafalgar Square

Bebe Rexha

Drag Syndrome

Ginger Johnson

House Gospel Choir

Jaguar

Janice Robinson

Joel Mignott

Matt Terry

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Poppy Ajudha

The Bitten Peach

Dre Mitchel

Vincint

Speakers: Hallie Clarke, Jake & Hannah Graf, Nancy Kelley, Switchboard

Leicester Square

Blusher

Charlieeeee

Delilah Bon

Faye Meana

Jaguar

Lyvia

Miri

Queer Edge

Storry

Emy.p

The Bitten Peach

The Majorettes

Vickilicios

Speakers: Ella Morgan, Yasmin Benoit, Nancy Kelley

Golden Square

Cocoa Butter Club

Club Kali

Donnie Sunshine

Faggamuffi Bloc Party

Faye Meana

Janice Robinson

Keiynan Lonsdale

Lordin

Love Itoya

Mista Strange

Reptile B

Tryb

Vincint

Speaker: Michael Gunning

Dean Street

Alex Gibbon is Fat, Femme and Crippled

Andrea Di Giovanni

Apple Derrieres

Cat Wheels

Diva Delights

Ginger Johnson

Haus of Dons

La Belle

Little Peaches

The Queer Asian Takeover

Mama Tasty

Petite Lame

Shar Cooterie

Symone

The Groove Chorus

Viola

Soho Square

Pippa Dale

Michael Gunning

James Aarr

Lady Phyll and Timon

UK Black Pride

Asifa Lahore & Para Pride

Darkwah

Divas

Ebony Rose Dark vs Ebbonknee

Haus of Dons

Princess Julia

Tasty Tim

The Bitten Peach

Roma Party

The Divine

Vean Ima

Vogue Rites

Speakers: Aiden Shaw, Para Pride

The Family Stage

Aida H Dee

Amanda Ashy & Rachel Bednarski

Annita Oui

Badge Cafe

David Ribi

Desiree Kongerod

Karolina Wilgus

Make with Mermaid

Rebeka Dio

Sam Ward

Traf-algar

