This Saturday June 29 is the big day for London's LGBTQ+ community: the London Pride parade is back. Kicking off at noon in Hyde Park, over a million people are expected to be in central London for the mega event. Here’s everything you need to know about travel restrictions and road closures.

Which roads in London will be closed for the 2024 Pride Parade?

To make way for the parade a lot of roads are going to be closed throughout central London. These are all the closures:

Soho

The following roads will be closed from 6am to 4am:

Archer Street

Dean Street

Frith Street

Golden Square

Soho Square

And these roads are closed from 11am to 4am:

Little Argyll Street

Argyll Street

Great Marylebone Street

Beak Street

Warwick Street

Glasshouse Street

Brewer Street

Air Street

Hopkins Street

Poland Street

Great Windmill Street

Wardour Street

Greek Street

Old Compton Street

Ramillies Street

Berwick Street

Broadwick Street

Lexington Street

Area around Hyde Park Corner

Roads in this area will be closed from 10am to 9.30pm.

Piccadilly

Piccadilly Underpass

Hamilton Place

Down Street

White Horse Street

Clarges Street

Berkeley Street

Bolton Street

Old Bond Street

Down Street

Park Lane

Roads in this area will be closed from 8am to 7pm.

North Row

Green Street

Deanery Street

Brook Gate

Culross Street

Dunraven Street

Green Street

Mount Street

Park Street

South Street

Stanhope Gate

Curzon Street

Achilles Way

Wood’s Mews

Central London

These will be closed from 11am to 10.30pm.

Charing Cross Road

Strand

Northumberland Avenue

St James's Street

Regent Street St James

Haymarket

Pall Mall

The Mall

Horse Guards Avenue

Parliament Street

Panton Street

St James Street

Great Windmill Street

Coventry Street

Scotland Yard Place

Great Scotland Yard

Whitehall Place

Additional Closures

These will be closed from 10am to 10.30pm:

Shaftesbury Avenue

Cockspur Street

Regent Street

And these ones are closed from 7am to 10.30pm:

Pall Mall East

Trafalgar Square

Will train and tube stations be impacted?

London Underground and train stations will all be open as usual, but prepare for crowds as stations around the parade are expected to be very busy.

Will buses still be running?

Buses will be running but of course won't be able to access roads when they are closed, so some services are likely to be diverted.

How to get to the Pride Parade?

You'll be able to watch the parade from anywhere along its route, but some of the best views will be from Piccadilly Circus, Trafalgar Square, Haymarket, and Whitehall.

The closest Tube station to Trafalgar Square and Whitehall is Charing Cross, with Leicester Square and Piccadilly Circus stations also being close to the action. You can access Charing Cross via a mainline train or the Bakerloo or Northern lines.

