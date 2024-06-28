[title]
This Saturday June 29 is the big day for London's LGBTQ+ community: the London Pride parade is back. Kicking off at noon in Hyde Park, over a million people are expected to be in central London for the mega event. Here’s everything you need to know about travel restrictions and road closures.
Which roads in London will be closed for the 2024 Pride Parade?
To make way for the parade a lot of roads are going to be closed throughout central London. These are all the closures:
Soho
The following roads will be closed from 6am to 4am:
- Archer Street
- Dean Street
- Frith Street
- Golden Square
- Soho Square
And these roads are closed from 11am to 4am:
- Little Argyll Street
- Argyll Street
- Great Marylebone Street
- Beak Street
- Warwick Street
- Glasshouse Street
- Brewer Street
- Air Street
- Hopkins Street
- Poland Street
- Great Windmill Street
- Wardour Street
- Greek Street
- Old Compton Street
- Ramillies Street
- Berwick Street
- Broadwick Street
- Lexington Street
Area around Hyde Park Corner
Roads in this area will be closed from 10am to 9.30pm.
- Piccadilly
- Piccadilly Underpass
- Hamilton Place
- Down Street
- White Horse Street
- Clarges Street
- Berkeley Street
- Bolton Street
- Old Bond Street
- Down Street
Park Lane
Roads in this area will be closed from 8am to 7pm.
- North Row
- Green Street
- Deanery Street
- Brook Gate
- Culross Street
- Dunraven Street
- Green Street
- Mount Street
- Park Street
- South Street
- Stanhope Gate
- Curzon Street
- Achilles Way
- Wood’s Mews
Central London
These will be closed from 11am to 10.30pm.
- Charing Cross Road
- Strand
- Northumberland Avenue
- St James's Street
- Regent Street St James
- Haymarket
- Pall Mall
- The Mall
- Horse Guards Avenue
- Parliament Street
- Panton Street
- St James Street
- Great Windmill Street
- Coventry Street
- Scotland Yard Place
- Great Scotland Yard
- Whitehall Place
Additional Closures
These will be closed from 10am to 10.30pm:
- Shaftesbury Avenue
- Cockspur Street
- Regent Street
And these ones are closed from 7am to 10.30pm:
- Pall Mall East
- Trafalgar Square
Will train and tube stations be impacted?
London Underground and train stations will all be open as usual, but prepare for crowds as stations around the parade are expected to be very busy.
Will buses still be running?
Buses will be running but of course won't be able to access roads when they are closed, so some services are likely to be diverted.
How to get to the Pride Parade?
You'll be able to watch the parade from anywhere along its route, but some of the best views will be from Piccadilly Circus, Trafalgar Square, Haymarket, and Whitehall.
The closest Tube station to Trafalgar Square and Whitehall is Charing Cross, with Leicester Square and Piccadilly Circus stations also being close to the action. You can access Charing Cross via a mainline train or the Bakerloo or Northern lines.
