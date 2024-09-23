Where are the floods in London? Latest travel advice as capital is hit by heavy rain

After a comparatively sunny, warm few weeks, this past weekend saw the skies above London open up and drench the city in rain. A little rain is nothing new to Londoners, of course, but the downpour has raised the risk of flooding in some parts of the capital.

The Met Office’s official verdict as of this morning (September 23) is a low overall risk of flooding for London, with the risk reducing to very low as the week goes on. Still, those living on low ground or near a river should take care over the next few days.

Nothing like the great British weather to humble us all in the face of mother nature, eh? Below, find the key info and travel advice you need to know.

Where are the floods in London?

There are delays and suspension across multiple lines. TfL is accepting valid tickets on London Buses for Tube and Overground passengers who have been affected.

Tube

Bakerloo line – severe delays

Metropolitan line – no service between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge, with severe delays between Rayners Lane and Harrow-on-the-Hill.

District line – no service between Turnham Green and Richmond.

Overground

No service between South Acton and Richmond.

Find up-to-date transport status updates on the TfL website here.

Road disruption

National Highways has issued a travel alert for the A421 - the road is closed between the A6 and M1 (J13) due to flooding.

One lane of the M1 northbound outside Watford is closed, from J5 A41 / A4008 Stephenson Way (Watford) to J6 A405 North Orbital Road (North Watford / Bricket Wood).

Rowdell Road in Northolt is partially blocked both ways due to flooding at Fort Road.

There are long delays on the A4 going towards central London from the M4 J1 (Chiswick Roundabout, Chiswick) to Gliddon Road (Hammersmith). Plus, congestion to the M4 Heston Services and A316 queues back over Chiswick Bridge.

This morning (September 23), the Met Office issued a flood warning for Yeading Brook East at South Ruislip, with flooding expected in the area.

The Met Office also says flooding is possible across Greater London, and has put the following areas on flood alert:

Chertsey Bourne

Lower lee tributaries

Lower River Colne and Frays River

Lower River Lee from Hoddesdon to Canning Town

River Bourne from Hadlow to East Peckham

River Brent from Hendon to Brentford

River Darent from Westerham to Dartford

River Pinn and Woodridings Stream

Rivers Beam and Rom

River Ver in Hertfordshire

Silk Stream and the Deans, Edgware, Dollis, Mutton and Wealdstone Brooks

Tidal Thames riverside from Putney Bridge to Teddington Weir

Upper River Colne and Radlett Brook

Yeading Brooks in London Boroughs of Harrow and Hillingdon

Find out more on the Met Office website here.

When was the last time London flooded?

The last time London saw major flooding was way back in July 2021. On July 25 2021, St James’s Park was the area to experience the most rain, recording 41.8mm in one day – that’s almost the total average monthly rainfall seen across London for the whole month of July.

