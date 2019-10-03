Where to find ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ screenings in London tonight

Start your engines! ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ has finally landed on our side of the Atlantic with Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr joining Ru on the judging panel. Season one starts tonight at 8pm. Want to watch along with some fellow fans? Get down to one of these London screenings (which will all be continuing each week throughout the series) to get your fix with plenty of games, lip-synching and death drops thrown in.

Leg it to the east London pub for its weekly ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ screenings. Many of the UK show’s most sickening contestants have performed here and still do, so you can expect one of the most immersive shows in town filled with ‘Drag Race’ fanatics cheering on their pals. Arrive early to get the best seats. 281 Kingsland Rd, E2 8AS. Haggerston Overground. Every Thu until Nov 21. Free.

Put on your best eleganza for John the Unicorn’s ‘Drag Race’ extravaganza. Superstar comedienne Cynthia Seaward will be dishing out quick-witted commentary to each episode alongside a panel of very special guests. Expect games, prizes and plenty of sass. Don’t be surprised if you’re asked to lip-synch for your pint, don’t fuck it up. 157-159 Rye Lane, SE15 4TL. Peckham Rye Overground. Every Thu until Nov 21. Free.

Sashay your way up five flights of stairs right to the very top of Clapham’s huge red-brick former music hall to dazzle in Mama Ru’s new superstars. Queens Herr and Kate Butch will give their takes on all the drama of the live show and throw in plenty of games, confetti, a ‘Drag Race’-themed menu and bottomless popcorn. Each ticket gets you a free cocktail on arrival. Cha-ching! 21-25 St John's Hill, SW11 1TT. Clapham Junction rail. Every Thu until Nov 21. £6.

Watch our homegrown queens slay at this Vauxhall institution. London drag queen Poppycock will be serving up jokes and good times before DJs carry the party on into the wee hours. 349 Kennington Lane, SE11 5QY. Tube: Vauxhall. Every Thu until Nov 21. Free.

London’s favourite ginger drag queen Just May will be the ‘Michelle Visage of Dalston’ for these free screenings at the K-Hole. Ms May will be firing up the iPlayer at 8pm each night for the crowds. Special guests are promised, so who knows which local queens will appear. 95 Kingsland High St, E8 2PB. Dalston Kingsland Overground. Every Thu until Nov 5. Free.

London’s only exclusively lesbian venue is stepping up the ‘Drag Race’ viewing game with hostess Veruca Salt introducing each hour of queen-filled action and guest DJs carrying the shindig on into the night. 23a Old Compton St, W1D 5JL. Tube: Covent Garden. Every Thu until Nov 21. Free.

This large LGBTQ+ venue will be ramping up the ‘Drag Race’ celebrations with a live host commentating on the proceedings and a DJ serving banging beats until 3am. 30 Lisle St. Tube: Leicester Square. Every Thu until Nov 21. Free.

This LGBTQ+ cabaret hotspot on Clapham High Street is celebrating the show’s first time in Blighty with a sequin-filled knees-up. Drag Idol UK finalist Tia Kofi will guide you through all the ups and downs week by week alongside other dragalicious special guests. Stick around for their very own drag show at midnight. 114 Clapham High St. Tube: Clapham Common. Every Thu until Nov 21. Free.

Join London queens Ophelia Love and Kitty Scott as they host their own show ‘Tea Bag’ on TuckShop TV, reviewing each episode live in the famous West End arts club. Ophelia and Kitty are friends with some of the contestants, so lean in for some juicy intel. 1 Phoenix St, WC2H 8BU. Tube: Tottenham Court Rd. Every Thu until Nov 21. Free, book in advance.

Head to the gay bar near Marble Arch for the episode two viewing party and be sure to sashay on back every Thursday because there’ll be a screening every week until the finale. It’s free entry and the show starts at 8pm. The library is officially open for reading. 12 Old Quebec St, W1H 7AF. Tube: Marble Arch. Every Thu until Nov 28. Free.

