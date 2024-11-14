Which London Post Office branches could close? Full list of 32 at risk

Whether you’re selling your old garms on Vinted, collecting coins for a trip abroad or simply in search of a stamp, the Post Office is responsible for keeping much of our day to day life running smoothly. Its glowing red beacon is a familiar embrace as you go and collect that pair of boots you definitely didn’t need in the ASOS sale, what ever would we do without it?

We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but the Post Office has announced plans to close over 100 branches across the UK. The company has revealed exactly which branches are at risk – and 32 are in London.

Worried your local Post Office might be one slated for closure? Here’s everything we know so far about the closures, from the reasoning to the locations that could shut.

Why are Post Office branches closing?

The closures are part of a national restructure of the Post Office’s wholly-owned or ‘crown’ branches, as the company looks to boost postmaster incomes by £250m over five years.

That pretty much means those Post Offices counters you find in Londises and other corner shops will be safe for now, but 115 of the branches still owned by the Post Office will be significantly reduced. 1,000 jobs are still at risk.

London is set to be hit the hardest of any other UK city, with 32 branches in the capital closing. But it’s not all doom and gloom, because the company has said it hopes to refranchise these branches over to new owners such as WHSmith or Tesco over the next five years. So it’s simply goodbye for now (we hope).

Full list of London Post Office branches at risk:

Here are all the London Post Offices that could close with the restructuring plan.

Aldwych - 95 Aldwych

Baker Street - 111 Baker Street

Barnet - 6365 High Street

Brixton - 242 Ferndale Road

Broadway - 1 Broadway

Canning Town - 22 Barking Road

City of London - 12 Eastcheap

Cricklewood - 193 Cricklewood Broadway

Croydon - 10 High Street

East Dulwich - 7476 Lordship Lane

Eccleston Street - 6 Eccleston Street

Golders Green - 879 Finchley Road

Great Portland Street - 173 Great Portland Street

Hampstead - 7981A Hampstead High Street

Harlesden - 2 Wendover Road

Houndsditch - 11 White Kennet Street

Islington - 160161 Upper Street

Kennington Park - 410 Kennington Road

Kensington - 208212 Kensington High Street

Kilburn - 79A Kilburn High Road

Kingsbury - 439441 Kingsbury Road

Kingsland - 118120 Kingsland High Street

London Bridge - 19A Borough High Street

Lower Edmonton - 17 South Mall, Edmonton Green

Lupus Street - 121125 Lupus Street

Paddington Quay - 4 Praed Street

Raynes Park - 1a Amity Grove

Roman Road - 138 Roman Road, Bethnal Green

South Ockendon - 8 Derwent Parade

Stamford Hill - (unclear, two possible locations)

Vauxhall Bridge Road - 167 Vauxhall Bridge Road

Worlds End - 351-353 Kings Road

You can find a full list of Post Office branches closing across the UK here.

