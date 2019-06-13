The best restaurants in Brixton

June 2019: Brixton is now staking its claim as one of London’s go-to gastro postcodes, and new contenders just keep coming. Our latest selection includes half a dozen crackers ranging from Alpes (an Alpine-themed riot from the Raclette Brothers) to Booma (a dream ticket for fans of curry and beer). Other top tips include the Fish Lounge (a great local chippy) and Roe (ambitious Brit-inspired seafood cookery), although the hottest local tickets have to be Smoke & Salt in Pop Brixton and Salon on Market Row.

Sure, it's still hard to resist the jerk chicken, but Brixton's got a lot more to offer in terms of culinary excellence. Join the queues in Brixton Village, grab a bite at Pop Brixton or check out one of the many independent cafés and restaurants bringing the area to life.

Check out our video of Brixton fave Nanban:

