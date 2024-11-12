Here in the UK, we’ve been watching with immense envy as Adele has held a two year residency in Las Vegas and played ten shows at a purpose-built stadium in Munich back in August.

But even though she told her German audience that she ‘needs a rest’ and would be stepping away from music for ‘an incredibly long time’, people think she could be doing one last run of shows on home turf here in London. Here’s what we know about the rumours so far.

Is Adele touring in London in 2025?

That remains undetermined, but insiders have told the Mirror that Adele (a huge Spurs fan) is in talks to perform at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which has a capacity of around 63,000.

A source said: ‘The offer is there for Adele to finally perform at Spurs’ stadium, which has been a dream of Adele’s for years. She loves the club and tries to never miss a game on TV.’

Let’s not get our hopes too high, though. As she plays her final shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the star told fans: ‘This really is the beginning of the end. There are no other fucking shows. I’m not going to be like, ‘Surprise!’ This is the end.

‘It’s [the 100th and final show] the weekend before Thanksgiving, isn’t it? And that’s the last one. I don’t have any plans to be on stage indefinitely, really.’

When did Adele last perform in London?

London was last graced with the singer’s live vocals in 2022 when she headlined BST Hyde Park.

