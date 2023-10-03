Will the Elizabeth line be affected by October 2023’s train strikes?

Everything you need to know about the Lizzy line during the industrial action this October

Here we go again. More travel misery is on the way as train strikes will cause chaos across London this week. There’s going to be widespread disruption, but don’t fear. You might not be resigned to risking your life on a Lime bike, as some train lines and buses will still be running.

The tube strikes on October 4 and 6 have now been called off, but the national rail strikes are still going ahead. Here’s all the information you need to know.

Will October's rail strikes affect the Elizabeth line?

There aren't any strikes confirmed on the Elizabeth line, the old faithful purple line should be running as normal.

What about the overtime ban?

The ASLEF overtime ban is not expected to affect the Elizabeth line.

When are the tube and train strikes again?

The tube strikes that were taking place on Wednesday October 4 and Friday October 6 are now suspended.

The UK-wide ASLEF rail strike is on October 4.

On top of that, ASLEF drivers will not be working overtime for five days from October 2 to October 6.

What tube lines are on strike?

None. The London Underground strikes have been called off.



How long will the industrial action last?

Including the train strikes and overtime ban, there will be up to a week of industrial action. Things will (hopefully) return to normal on October 7.

Will London buses be on strike?

No, London buses will be running as normal, but they're likely to be busier than usual.

Are there any other strikes happening?

There is also strike action due to be coming up at Heathrow Airport during October half term. You can find out all about those strikes here.

