November tube strikes: here’s the full list of dates and lines affected

London – strikes are upon us once again. That’s right, this November the whole of the London Underground will be impacted by union members walking out over inadequate pay, long hours and workers’ reliefs such as paid meals.

Members of ASLEF and the RMT are set to take industrial action over a period of 12 days, with some days set to experience greater disruption than others. So, to ensure you’re prepared and don’t get caught with a two-hour-plus journey home, here’s all the tube strike information you need.

November 2024 tube strike dates

These are the dates of planned industrial action and what TfL says to expect:

Friday, November 1 – Saturday, November 2 : Normal service

: Normal service Sunday, November 3 : Services will finish earlier than normal, finish your journey by 5pm

: Services will finish earlier than normal, finish your journey by 5pm Monday, November 4 : Normal service

: Normal service Tuesday, November 5 : Severe disruption, any running services will start late and finish early

: Severe disruption, any running services will start late and finish early Wednesday, November 6 : Severe disruption, any services that run will start late and finish early

: Severe disruption, any services that run will start late and finish early Thursday, November 7 : No services

: No services Friday, November 8 : Severe disruption (including Night Tube), any services that run will start late and finish early

: Severe disruption (including Night Tube), any services that run will start late and finish early Saturday, November 9 : Services will start late

: Services will start late Sunday, November 10 – Monday, November 11 : Tube running as normal but some services may be affected by planned works

: Tube running as normal but some services may be affected by planned works Tuesday, November 12: Severe disruption, any services that run will start late and finish early

Which tube lines will be affected by the strike?

Staff across the London Underground will be striking, meaning that all tube lines are likely to be affected.

Travel disruption around London

If you’re taking the DLR, London Overground or Elizabeth line, note that some services may not stop at certain tube stations that are closed due to strikes.

With more people expected to travel by bus or car, the roads are expected to be pretty jammed on strike days, so TfL recommends walking or cycling where you can.

There will be further disruption next month on parts of certain lines that are closed for work to take place.

How likely is it that the strikes will go ahead?

Right now, it’s looking very likely that the London Underground strikes will still go ahead. ASLEF and RMT have both said they remain open to negotiations but the only way they would be called off is if London Underground and the unions agree on a deal.

