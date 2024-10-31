London tube closures this weekend: full list of travel disruption for November 1-3

Bad news, because London’s transport misery is trudging on. This weekend, TfL lines will be affected by part closures, reduced services and strike action.

There’s going to be quite a lot of disruption across the whole network, and some tube stations, like Caledonian Road, will be partially closed. There will also be some timetable alterations caused by services preparing for strikes on the tube.

Here’s all the information about travel disruption this weekend.

Circle line

Saturday November 2 and Sunday November 3, no service between Edgware Road and Tower Hill (via Victoria).

District line

Saturday November 2 and Sunday November 3, no service between Embankment / Edgware Road and Ealing Broadway / Kensington Olympia / Richmond / Wimbledon. Replacement buses operate.

DLR

Wednesday October 30 to Sunday November 3, a reduced service is operating across the entire DLR while TfL expands the depot in preparation for the introduction of new trains.

Elizabeth line

On Sunday November 3 there will be reduced service between Paddington and Heathrow / Maidenhead. Six trains an hour will serve Ealing Broadway, Southall and Hayes & Harlington in each direction, four trains an hour will serve Heathrow Terminals 2 & 3, and two trains an hour will serve Heathrow Terminal 4, West Drayton, Langley, Slough, Burnham and Maidenhead. Trains will not call at Acton Main Line, West Ealing and Hanwell.

Overground

Saturday November 2 and Sunday November 3, a reduced service will operate between Kilburn High Road and Euston. On Saturday, trains departing Watford Junction at 30 minutes past each hour, from 6.30am until 8.30pm, will terminate at Kilburn High Road. Trains which usually depart from Euston at quarter past each hour, from 7.15am until 9.15pm, start from Kilburn High Road instead.

On Sunday, trains departing Watford Junction at half past each hour, from 11.30am until 8.30pm, will terminate at Kilburn High Road. Trains which usually depart from Euston at quarter minutes past each hour, from 12.15pm until 9.15pm, will start from Kilburn High Road instead.

Until 11.45am on Sunday November 3 there will be no service between Gospel Oak and Stratford. A replacement bus will run.

Sunday November 3, no service between Woodgrange Park and Barking Riverside. Use local London Buses routes EL1 EL2 and EL3 between Barking and Barking Riverside. Replacement bus service T operates between Woodgrange Park and Barking. Buses also set down at East Ham station towards Barking, and pick up there towards Woodgrange Park.

Tram

There will be no service between Reeves Corner and East Croydon on Sunday November 3.

Are there any strikes this weekend?

Yes. RMT strikes taking place from November 1-8 are going to affect Underground lines this weekend. On Sunday, services on the following tube lines will stop at 5pm:

Bakerloo, Central, District, Hammersmith and City, Jubilee, Metropolitan, Northern, Piccadilly, Victoria.

ASLEF’s Overtime ban could also impact services.

Read more about the London tube and train strikes here. Here is the full list of strike dates, and here is how to get to London airports during the November 2024 tube strikes. Will the Elizabeth line be affected by November 2024’s tube strikes? Plus, how to get around London during strike action this week.

