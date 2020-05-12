Mmm… pasta. Mmm… pizza. Lockdown has really recalibrated Londoners’ feelings about food. Hitherto ambivalent non-foodies who saw eating as a necessary component of everyday life and/or cheating are now veritable gourmands, waiting with baited garlickly breath for the arrival of their artisanal meat box.

So here’s a thing: top West End pasta people Bancone and Crust Bros, who have won a flipping National Pizza Award, have jointly concocted a delicious scheme to raise money for NHS charities. It’s… wait for it… a RAFFLE. That’s right, a good old-fashioned raffle. Except that in this raffle you win something good, not a load of ropey old shit donated by PR firms. Something edible.

You could win, for instance, free pasta once a month at Bancone for a whole year, or free pizza once a month at Crust Bros for a whole year. Other prizes include:



– A party for you and nine friends in one of Bancone’s private dining rooms, including a welcome drink

– A party for you and nine friends at Crust Bros, including a welcome drink

– A pizza-making class followed by lunch at Crust Bros

– A pasta masterclass followed by lunch at Bancone

– Dinner for four at Crust Bros, including a welcome drink

– Dinner for four at Bancone, including a welcome drink

See, all good. Not a vertigo-inducing trip in a hot-air balloon or a creepy ‘reiki experience’ anywhere to be seen. Just pure carb gold. With toppings. To take part, you need to pledge money on their Just Giving page. You can pledge as many times as you like and you can follow the results as the winners are announced via the Instagrams @bancone.pasta and @crustbros.

The initial target is £8,000, so chip in and hope for the best. Even if you don’t win anything, you’ve given something to the NHS and saved them from having to deal with your own personal obesity crisis.

Pledge via Just Giving (minimum pledge £10) and check @bancone.pasta and @crustbros for winners.

