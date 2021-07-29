We know it’s only July, but if you need an excuse to feel festive already, it doesn’t get much better than this. After being cancelled in 2020, Hyde Park’s huge Winter Wonderland is making its long awaited return this Christmas. That means all of the rides, the outside ice rink, ice-sculpting workshops, giant wheel, Christmas circus shows and also a new 1970s-themed ice bar. It’s going to have over 200 attractions, so who knows what else you’ll find there – you can basically taste the mulled wine and smell the cinnamon hot chocolate already.

But before you lay out your tacky Christmas jumper and hang up your stocking, it’s worth knowing that this year you’re going to have to plan ahead. That means sorting yourself out with timed entry tickets, which have been introduced to help manage guest numbers and keep everyone safe in this strange post-lockdown world. These will be available from August 5 and cost £5 for standard entry, or free if you go off-peak or pre-book £20 worth of attractions in advance.

Winter Wonderland opens on November 19 until January 3 2022, open daily from 10.00am – 10.00pm. You can pre-book a slot online from August 5.

