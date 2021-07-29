London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A big wheel and lit up rides in Hyde Park
Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland is coming back this year

Hyde Park is going to be very sparkly come November

Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Advertising

We know it’s only July, but if you need an excuse to feel festive already, it doesn’t get much better than this. After being cancelled in 2020, Hyde Park’s huge Winter Wonderland is making its long awaited return this Christmas. That means all of the rides, the outside ice rink, ice-sculpting workshops, giant wheel, Christmas circus shows and also a new 1970s-themed ice bar. It’s going to have over 200 attractions, so who knows what else you’ll find there – you can basically taste the mulled wine and smell the cinnamon hot chocolate already. 

But before you lay out your tacky Christmas jumper and hang up your stocking, it’s worth knowing that this year you’re going to have to plan ahead. That means sorting yourself out with timed entry tickets, which have been introduced to help manage guest numbers and keep everyone safe in this strange post-lockdown world. These will be available from August 5 and cost £5 for standard entry, or free if you go off-peak or pre-book £20 worth of attractions in advance. 

Winter Wonderland opens on November 19 until January 3 2022, open daily from 10.00am – 10.00pm. You can pre-book a slot online from August 5. 

Uh oh. The night tube definitely won't return until 2022. 

Plans sorted for this weekend? Here's 15 things you can do in London. 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.