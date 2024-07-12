Wireless 2024 at Finsbury Park: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

[title]
Wireless Festival is taking over Finsbury Park this weekend and bringing some of the biggest names in rap and hip-hop with it. The likes of Nicki Minaj, J Hus and Doja Cat will all be playing to the north London crowd over three days.
To the disappointment of some fans, big names like Tyla and Digga D dropped out of the festival last-minute. There aren’t any replacements, meaning that Wireless will now be finishing a little earlier than originally planned. But it’s kind of worked out perfectly, since that leaves plenty of time to travel home or to your local pub in time to catch England in the Euros 2024 final.
Heading to Finsbury Park this weekend for Wireless? Here’s all the info you need.
When and where is Wireless?
It’s happening from Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 14 at Finsbury Park.
What’s the full Wireless lineup and set times?
Friday, July 12
Casa Bacardi Stage
- 1.30pm - Jay Knox
- 3pm - Meg1o
- 5pm - Rachel Foxx
- 6.30pm - Martelo
- 8pm - Donch
Main Stage
- 1pm - DJ Target
- 3.30pm - NSG
- 4.20pm - Destroy Lonley
- 5.20pm - Sean Paul
- 6.25pm - Ice Spice
- 7.35pm - Future
- 9.05pm - Nicki Minaj
The Amazon Music Stage
- 1pm - Remi Burgz
- 3.30pm - Ragz Originale
- 4.20pm - Kairo Keyz
- 5.20pm - Homixide Gang
- 6.20pm - Vanessa Bling
Saturday, July 13
Casa Bacardi Stage
- 11pm - Jay Knox
- 1pm - Saint Ludo
- 3pm - Crazy Counsinz
- 4.30pm - Keyrah
- 6pm - AAA
- 7.30pm - Skyla Tylaa
Main Stage
- 11pm - Kenny Allstar
- 1.10pm - Valiant
- 2.00pm - Fridayy
- 2.55pm - Sexxy Red
- 4.10pm - Gunna
- 5.30pm - Asake
- 7.00pm - J Hus
- 9.00pm - 21 Savage
The Amazon Music Stage
- 11pm - Seani B
- 12.20pm - Jocewavy
- 1.10pm - Strandz
- 2pm - Shallipopi
- 2.55pm - Byron Messia
- 4.10pm - Skillibeng
- 5.30pm - Osamason
Sunday, July 14
Casa Bacardi Stage
- 11pm - Papercuts
- 12.45pm - Esk
- 1.45pm - Douvelle19
- 2.45pm - Sadboi
- 3.45pm - DJ L.A.J
- 4.45pm - Nicky Summers
Main Stage
- 11pm - Nadia Jae
- 12.35pm - Ruger
- 1.40pm - Uncle Waffles
- 2.45pm - Rema
- 4pm - Don Toliver
- 5.45pm - Doja Cat
The Amazon Music Stage
- 12.30pm - Fimiguerrero
- 1.05pm - Nemzzz
- 1.50pm - Rich Amiri
- 3.05pm - Tezo Touchdown
- 4pm - Cash Cobain
Are there any tickets left for Wireless?
There are indeed. You can still get your hands on tickets for all three days of Wireless. Find them over on Ticketmaster.
What time does Wireless start?
Gates open at 1.30pm on Friday and 11am on Saturday and Sunday.
What’s the weather looking like?
The forecast looks cloudy for Friday night, but no sign of rain. It’s looking similar for Saturday afternoon, with the sun predicted to make an appearance from around 6pm.
Sunday looks better, with the Met Office predicting sunny spells throughout the day and highs of 22C.
Will Wireless be showing the Euro 2024 final?
No, but it will end at 7pm on Sunday in time for fans to travel home and watch England play. Here are the best places to watch the final in London.
