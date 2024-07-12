Wireless 2024 at Finsbury Park: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

Wireless Festival is taking over Finsbury Park this weekend and bringing some of the biggest names in rap and hip-hop with it. The likes of Nicki Minaj, J Hus and Doja Cat will all be playing to the north London crowd over three days.

To the disappointment of some fans, big names like Tyla and Digga D dropped out of the festival last-minute. There aren’t any replacements, meaning that Wireless will now be finishing a little earlier than originally planned. But it’s kind of worked out perfectly, since that leaves plenty of time to travel home or to your local pub in time to catch England in the Euros 2024 final.

Heading to Finsbury Park this weekend for Wireless? Here’s all the info you need.

When and where is Wireless?



It’s happening from Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 14 at Finsbury Park.

What’s the full Wireless lineup and set times?



Friday, July 12

Casa Bacardi Stage

1.30pm - Jay Knox

3pm - Meg1o

5pm - Rachel Foxx

6.30pm - Martelo

8pm - Donch

Main Stage

1pm - DJ Target

3.30pm - NSG

4.20pm - Destroy Lonley

5.20pm - Sean Paul

6.25pm - Ice Spice

7.35pm - Future

9.05pm - Nicki Minaj

The Amazon Music Stage

1pm - Remi Burgz

3.30pm - Ragz Originale

4.20pm - Kairo Keyz

5.20pm - Homixide Gang

6.20pm - Vanessa Bling Saturday, July 13 Casa Bacardi Stage 11pm - Jay Knox

1pm - Saint Ludo

3pm - Crazy Counsinz

4.30pm - Keyrah

6pm - AAA

7.30pm - Skyla Tylaa Main Stage 11pm - Kenny Allstar

1.10pm - Valiant

2.00pm - Fridayy

2.55pm - Sexxy Red

4.10pm - Gunna

5.30pm - Asake

7.00pm - J Hus

9.00pm - 21 Savage The Amazon Music Stage 11pm - Seani B

12.20pm - Jocewavy

1.10pm - Strandz

2pm - Shallipopi

2.55pm - Byron Messia

4.10pm - Skillibeng

5.30pm - Osamason Sunday, July 14 Casa Bacardi Stage 11pm - Papercuts

12.45pm - Esk

1.45pm - Douvelle19

2.45pm - Sadboi

3.45pm - DJ L.A.J

4.45pm - Nicky Summers Main Stage 11pm - Nadia Jae

12.35pm - Ruger

1.40pm - Uncle Waffles

2.45pm - Rema

4pm - Don Toliver

5.45pm - Doja Cat The Amazon Music Stage 12.30pm - Fimiguerrero

1.05pm - Nemzzz

1.50pm - Rich Amiri

3.05pm - Tezo Touchdown

4pm - Cash Cobain

Are there any tickets left for Wireless?

There are indeed. You can still get your hands on tickets for all three days of Wireless. Find them over on Ticketmaster.

What time does Wireless start?

Gates open at 1.30pm on Friday and 11am on Saturday and Sunday.

What’s the weather looking like?

The forecast looks cloudy for Friday night, but no sign of rain. It’s looking similar for Saturday afternoon, with the sun predicted to make an appearance from around 6pm.

Sunday looks better, with the Met Office predicting sunny spells throughout the day and highs of 22C.

Will Wireless be showing the Euro 2024 final?

No, but it will end at 7pm on Sunday in time for fans to travel home and watch England play. Here are the best places to watch the final in London.

