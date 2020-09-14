Xi’an BiangBiang Noodles’ cucumber salad is the perfect snack for a late-summer heatwave

And it’s really, really easy to make

Xi’an Impression in Highbury, and its sister Xi’an BiangBiang Noodles in Whitechapel, are known for rich combinations of spices and soft, fresh noodles, all inspired by the food from Xi’an province in China. But it’s fresh, spicy side Smacked Cucumber in Garlic Sauce that you’ll want to make today – on one of the very last properly hot days of the year. It’s the perfect way to see off the summer.



Smacked Cucumber in Garlic Sauce

What you need

1. Two-thirds of a cucumber

2. Half a tomato

3. Fresh chopped garlic (to taste)

4. Soy sauce (1 tsp)

5. Black vinegar (2 tsp)

6. Sesame paste (3 tsp)

What you need to do

1. Smack the cucumber into small pieces by hitting it with a rolling pin or cleaver.

2. Add the other ingredients.

3. Mix well.

Iconic London recipes:

Dishoom’s chai

Padella’s pici cacio e pepe

Gloria’s lemon meringue pie

Share the story