We love it when two faves get together, so imagine our utter delight when Yard Sale announced that its special new collab pizza was going to be with Dom’s Subs.

Yard Sale is the swiftly multiplying pizza slinger – seriously, every time we blink a new branch opens up somewhere in town – and Dom’s Subs is the sandwich king of the capital, whose super-stuffed snacks in semolina rolls have threatened to break Instagram numerous times.

So what exactly happens when the two cult fooderies team up? We’ll tell you. The definitely-not-trademarked-already The Dom-ino’s pizza, which they’re calling an ‘open meatball sub’, is born. With a classic tomato base and fior di latte mozzarella liberally smooshed with crushed pork and beef meatballs, friarielli, chilli flakes and nduja oil, there’s a lot going on. There’s a special dip too: an Italian creamy herb ooze to spread all over your hungry crusts.

There’s only one bad thing about this glorious creation: it’s only available until September 28. The flame that burns twice as bright burns half as long. There is one easy way to treasure the memories of such a special pizza for longer however, and that's with some exclusive merch in the shape of a Dom’s x Yard Sale long-sleeve tee, which will set you back £25.

We all take photos of sandwiches like this now.

