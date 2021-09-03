London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
pizza
Photograph: Justin De Souza

Yard Sale is doing a Dom’s Subs collab pizza called... The Dom-ino’s

Two London legends join forces for this meatball sub spectacular

Written by
Leonie Cooper
Advertising

We love it when two faves get together, so imagine our utter delight when Yard Sale announced that its special new collab pizza was going to be with Dom’s Subs.

Yard Sale is the swiftly multiplying pizza slinger – seriously, every time we blink a new branch opens up somewhere in town – and Dom’s Subs is the sandwich king of the capital, whose super-stuffed snacks in semolina rolls have threatened to break Instagram numerous times.

So what exactly happens when the two cult fooderies team up? We’ll tell you. The definitely-not-trademarked-already The Dom-ino’s pizza, which they’re calling an ‘open meatball sub’, is born. With a classic tomato base and fior di latte mozzarella liberally smooshed with crushed pork and beef meatballs, friarielli, chilli flakes and nduja oil, there’s a lot going on. There’s a special dip too: an Italian creamy herb ooze to spread all over your hungry crusts.  

There’s only one bad thing about this glorious creation: it’s only available until September 28. The flame that burns twice as bright burns half as long. There is one easy way to treasure the memories of such a special pizza for longer however, and that's with some exclusive merch in the shape of a Dom’s x Yard Sale long-sleeve tee, which will set you back £25.

We all take photos of sandwiches like this now.

Check out the new Crystal Palace branch of Yard Sale. 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Autumn

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.