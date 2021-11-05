Burgers. The great edible leveller. Everyone loves a burger. Even vegans. Even your nan. Even the guy you ghosted last week. Famous people, too. Mick Jagger? Loves them. Diana Ross? Can’t get enough. The Pope? Sure, why not.

What they’ll make of I Love Burger London’s pink and blue burgers though remains to be seen. The street food stand – which is currently serving up in Camden’s Hawley Wharf – have given the classic ‘ger a special twist. But it’s not fancy fillings we’re talking about here, it’s multi-coloured buns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camden Market Hawley Wharf (@camdenmarkethawleywharf)

Magicked up with natural colouring, you’ll be able to see these guys’ buns a mile off, glowing with all the energy of your local multiplex’s pick'n'mix stand. With fried chicken, beef and vegan Beyond Meat patties on hand, they’re not just for carnivores, but instead are the perfect fusion of the latest Pantone colour chart and a quick lunch. Prices start at £7.50 and you can grab extra garnishes for £1 upwards. Are they tasty? Have one and tell us, please.

Hawley Wharf quietly popped up post lockdown, a massive 580,000sq ft space for shopping, eating and drinking behind the legendary Hawley Arms pub, once a favourite of Amy Winehouse.

It’s also home to London’s newest Curzon cinema as well as organic skincare brand SknFed, skate shop Scum and munch from HotBox, BaoziInn, Stilvi and Bun House, who are just a tiny part of their 40 independent food and retail traders.

Hawley Wharf, NW1

These are London's best burgers and no mistake

Time Out's guide to Camden