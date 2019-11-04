Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right ‘Year 3’: the billboard photo project documenting the next generation of Londoners
‘Year 3’: the billboard photo project documenting the next generation of Londoners

By El Hunt Posted: Monday November 4 2019, 2:41pm

Steve McQueen's 'Year 3' in collaboration with Tate and ArtAngels
Photograph: Steve McQueen/Tate/Artangel/Theo Christelis

To borrow the words of Whitney Houston: we believe the children are our future, teach them well and let them be photographed en masse for a project by Turner Prize- and Oscar-winning artist and filmmaker Steve McQueen.

Working with the Tate galleries, McQueen invited around 1,500 Year 3 groups in London to sit for a class portrait. The aim: to capture kids at a pivotal point of their education. State primaries (including McQueen’s old school in Ealing), faith schools, special schools, and home-educated kids all took part. 

Steve McQueen's 'Year 3' in collaboration with Tate and ArtAngel

The photographs go on display at Tate Britain later this month – but thanks to Tate and the Artangel organisation, more than 600 London billboards will feature the class photos from this week. Get out there and check out the future face of our city.

Steve McQueen's 'Year 3' in collaboration with Tate and ArtAngel
Steve McQueen's 'Year 3' in collaboration with Tate and ArtAngel
Steve McQueen's 'Year 3' in collaboration with Tate and ArtAngel

All photographs: Theo Christelis, courtesy of Steve McQueen, Tate and Artangel

‘Year 3’ by Steve McQueen appears on billboards across London until Nov 18, and at Tate Britain from Nov 12.

