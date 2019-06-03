You and your mates could win a summer solstice sleepover on the London Eye

Bad sleepovers: you and your friends, in a tent or a cramped bedroom at 1am, jacked up on Ben & Jerry’s, watching the dregs of what Netflix has to offer. Good sleepovers: you and your friends, in a glass bubble, suspended 135m above the Thames.

If that sounds like a bit of you, then you’ll want to enter this one-off competition that lets you spend the night on the iconic London Eye. To tie in with the summer solstice – aka the longest day of the year – the London Eye is offering one winner and three friends the chance to have a once-in-a-lifetime sleepover on the towering landmark.

You and your mates will get to bunk up on four single beds tucked inside one of the capsules, complete with bedside tables, lamps and plenty of cushions and blankets to keep things cosy. There’ll also be snacks and board games to while away the time and in the morning you can join an exclusive yoga class in one of the pods with the summer sunrise as an Insta-friendly backdrop.

Don’t worry, there’ll be staff on the ground throughout the night and in the morning to help you hop on and hop off the Eye to use the loo (we know you were wondering!).

Entries close on Thursday and the lucky winners will find out if they’ve bagged the prize by Monday June 10. You can put yourself forward here. Those terrified of heights need not apply.

The special solstice sleepover takes place on the London Eye on Thu Jun 20. It'll be £25 per person (if successful).

Can't wait for the longest day of the year? Here’s our guide on how to spend it in London.

Find more great things to do this month with our June guide.