You can go to the cinema for £3 this weekend

Still haven’t caught up with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ or ‘Licorice Pizza’? Well, clear your diary on Saturday (February 26) and head to your local Cineworld, because the cinema chain will be offering tickets for £3 all day (although booking fees will still apply). That means you could watch at least three or four movies back to back for the same price as it usually costs to see one.

The discount doesn’t only apply to traditional 2D screenings, either: for maximum eye-boggling effect, you can watch IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and Superscreen presentations too. Not sure what all of those are, but they sound BIG.

But which film(s) to choose? New releases like ‘Cyrano’, ‘Death on the Nile’, ‘Uncharted’, ‘Belfast’ and ‘Jackass Forever’ will be showing on Cineworld screens, and blockbuster hits from last year, like ‘Dune’, will be returning especially for the occasion. Or you could take the kids to see ‘Sing 2’ – or your parents to watch ‘The Duke’.

Arthouse fans can bag a bargain too: Cineworld owns all of the Picturehouses, and those cinemas will be running the £3 ticket deal as well. Choose from titles like ‘The Souvenir Part II’, ‘Flee’, ‘Drive My Car’ and heaps of others.

And there’s more: Cineworld is also offering discounts on its Unlimited membership scheme, so you can get money off future cinema trips too. All of this means you should definitely spend twice as much as usual on snacks.

Cineworld Day is happening at all Cineworld and Picturehouse cinemas on Sat Feb 26.

