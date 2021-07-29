London
A classical painting showing people dancing above clouds
Trustees of the Wallace Collection

You can now book tickets for Poussin and the Dance at the National Gallery

There's no break dancing here

Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Nicolas Poussin is famous for his classical Baroque paintings of religious and mythological scenes. He’s also well known for being Louis XIII's first painter to the King. He’s not so well known for his love of dance. But if you think about how French Baroque art is typically emotional, exuberant, and full of grandiose drama, it completely makes sense. 

The National Gallery is launching a new exhibition exploring Poussin and dance, looking to examine this old master's work in a fresh way. You’ll be able to learn more about how he portrayed movement and expression and catch a glimpse of his famous 1634 work, Dance to the Music of Time –  as well as more than twenty other paintings and drawings from public and private collections across the world. 

The exhibition is co-organised with the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles and the Wallace Collection in London, and you’ll have three months to check it out before all of the paintings are packed up and flown over to LA. Better get booking!

Poussin and the Dance will take place at The National Gallery from 9 October 2021 – 2 January 2022 at the ground floor galleries. Standard tickets cost £12 and you can book a slot now online.

Love art but don't know where to start? Here's this week's best bits. 

The Science Museum has just unveiled their new cancer exhibition. 

