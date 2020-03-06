You can now fly direct to the Faroe Islands from London

Looking to go off-grid? We don’t blame you. And you could do much worse than the Faroe Islands, a remote, mountainous and insanely picturesque archipelago about halfway between Iceland and Norway.

Happily, they don’t seem quite so Faroe-way now (thanks). From June, new direct flights will run from London for the first time in six years, meaning you’ll be able to reach this arresting cluster of 18 islands in a little over two hours.

A previous service had run from London Stansted but it was cut in 2014. Since then you’ve had to fly to the isolated Danish territory (population: 49,000) via Copenhagen. This year, however, the islands’ official Atlantic Airways airline has announced it will run weekly flights between London Gatwick and Vágar Airport from June 23 to August 11.

All windswept clifftops, alluring grottoes and dramatic waterfalls, the Faroese landscape is ripe for an off-piste walking holiday, with key sights ranging from the Skansin anti-pirate fortress to the breathtaking Vestmanna bird cliffs. And if you like the sound of raw herring and fresh puffin for dinner, the country’s unusual cuisine may also prove a draw.

Time to pop over to the Land of the Faroes? We think so.

Flights start from £170pp return and are on sale now via Atlantic Airways.

