London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Stay at the British Museum Penthouse
VrboStay at the British Museum Penthouse.

You can now stay overnight at the British Museum Penthouse

Spend a real night at the museum

By Jess Phillips
Advertising

Don’t know about you, but we’ve been desperate to spend a night at the museum ever since Ben Stiller became pals with a dinosaur skeleton and a miniature Owen Wilson. That might be off the cards for now (something about insurance, grand larceny and the HR departments being understaffed) But we’ve found the next best thing.

The British Museum Penthouse (soz, the Natural History Museum doesn’t have one) gets you as close to the action without Her Majesty’s Crown Prosecution Service getting involved. Located on Great Russell Street, the three-storey property overlooks the British Museum and offers a 360-degree view of the London skyline from its rooftop patio.

Inside, the decor is, err, eclectic. Think ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ meets ‘Bridgerton’, with Versace Mansion camp catapulted into the mix. The living room, with high vaulted ceilings and exposed brick walls, doesn’t initially attack the senses. But the balmy design choices come into focus once you spot the stairs. The see-through glass ones.

Upstairs things get more bonkers, with the decor choices looking like Rachel Green’s Thanksgiving trifle reimagined. One bedroom is stuffed with a wooden four-poster and a freestanding bath. The other one has a levitating bed with a see-through bathroom door. (cheeky)

So yeah, no Rex the dino to play with just yet. But look at it this way, if the mummies do come to life after sunset, you’ll be the first to spot ’em. 

The property costs £816 a night and sleeps ten. Find out more via the Vrbo website.

The top ten museums in London.

13 amazing Airbnbs near London you’ll want to book right now.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.