Spend a real night at the museum

Don’t know about you, but we’ve been desperate to spend a night at the museum ever since Ben Stiller became pals with a dinosaur skeleton and a miniature Owen Wilson. That might be off the cards for now (something about insurance, grand larceny and the HR departments being understaffed) But we’ve found the next best thing.

The British Museum Penthouse (soz, the Natural History Museum doesn’t have one) gets you as close to the action without Her Majesty’s Crown Prosecution Service getting involved. Located on Great Russell Street, the three-storey property overlooks the British Museum and offers a 360-degree view of the London skyline from its rooftop patio.

Inside, the decor is, err, eclectic. Think ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ meets ‘Bridgerton’, with Versace Mansion camp catapulted into the mix. The living room, with high vaulted ceilings and exposed brick walls, doesn’t initially attack the senses. But the balmy design choices come into focus once you spot the stairs. The see-through glass ones.

Upstairs things get more bonkers, with the decor choices looking like Rachel Green’s Thanksgiving trifle reimagined. One bedroom is stuffed with a wooden four-poster and a freestanding bath. The other one has a levitating bed with a see-through bathroom door. (cheeky)

So yeah, no Rex the dino to play with just yet. But look at it this way, if the mummies do come to life after sunset, you’ll be the first to spot ’em.

The property costs £816 a night and sleeps ten. Find out more via the Vrbo website.

