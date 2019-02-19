You can pull an Oscars all-nighter at this posh London cocktail bar

There aren’t too many London spots where you can watch the Academy Awards. After all, it’s happening really late on Sunday night and we’ve all got jobs to go to. For those who’ve really fallen under the Oscars spell – the true hardcore – a night of cocktails and vicarious glamour awaits at Kensington’s K Bar.

There’s a salver’s worth of specially concocted Oscar-themed cocktails on offer, including the El Jimador Tequila-based ‘Roma’ and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, a heady-sounding mix of Jameson Select Reserve whisky and ginger liqueur. The decadent gin and prosecco-based ‘A Star is Born’ has learnt nothing from the themes of the movie.



Your £25 ticket entitles you to one of these beauties, as well as access to the live viewing party, where you’ll be able to cheer, applaud and occasionally boo as a host of filmmaking worthies collect their prizes. An array of small plates and big wines will also be available to help fend off any late-night weariness.

If any of this tickles your fancy, email the venue at info@townhousekensington.com to book a spot on the door. And if you are going, why not download our ballot and have a punt on the winners?

