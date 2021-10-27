[title]
Salt Bae’s London branch of Nusr-Et Steakhouse hasn’t been without its controversies since it opened, and now someone’s shown the true cost of recreating one of the restaurant’s eye-wateringly expensive dishes.
If you visit the much-memed chef’s Knightsbridge dining space and order a gold tomahawk steak, you’ll be charged a whopping £1,450 – easy to see how some diners have racked up bills in the thousands.
‘Perhaps that’s simply the cost of ordering food covered in 24-carat gold,’ you muse?
Apparently not, as TikToker and YouTuber Harrison Webb has shown in a TikTok video. Last week, he set out to find the true price of the headline-grabbing dish and revealed the total was far, far less than Salt Bae is charging.
Butter, thyme and garlic set Webb back £3.30, while he purchased a 1.4kg cote de boeuf steak – essentially the same as a tomahawk steak, but with the rib bone cut shorter – from a butcher’s for £32.92. Two packets of gold leaf cost £28, putting his total at £64.22, a huge £1,385.78 less than at Nusr-Et.
Some might argue that Salt Bae himself uses wagyu steaks to make his gold-covered meals, but even those cuts can be bought for around £100-£150 a steak. Sure, that’s way too expensive for most people to make for a typical weeknight dinner, but it’s also still hundreds of pounds less than the Turkish chef is charging diners.
