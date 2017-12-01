You can ride in a floating hot tub called ‘The Santa Tug’ this Christmas

Earlier this year, a London company pushed corporate innuendo to the limit by launching HotTug, a steaming bath-boat hybrid. The idea went something like this: you’d strip off to your swimsuit, climb into a tug boat filled with steaming hot water and drink booze out of red plastic cups as you bobbed along the Regent’s Canal.

Now they are back to tarnish your cherished childhood memories with The Santa Tug. That’s right, The Santa Tug. It’s exactly the same at HotTug, but with a festive twist: it’s, erm, happening close to Christmas. But, apparently, the experience is even better in winter.

When you’re standing on the canal towpath in this London cold snap, it’ll feel pretty damn satisfying to plunge into a vat of steaming hot water. The wood-fired hot tub takes up to seven people, and will set the group back £220 for a 90-minute voyage. It’s the ultimate cheat’s version of the winter swim.

When the HotTug first appeared, visitors were dubbed ‘hot tuggers’. Might have to skip the nicknames this time around. ‘Santa Tuggers’ just isn’t quite as catchy.

