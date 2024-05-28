You can stay in these official Taylor Swift Eras Tour-inspired Airbnbs in London

Airbnb has revealed a selection of Eras Tour-themed stays around the world – and two of them are in London

With the UK-leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour now within touching distance, Airbnb has curated a collection of Swift-inspired stays across the globe. None are directly related to Taylor but each pick embodies one of her albums or represents lyrics from one of her songs to ‘help bring Taylor’s iconic Eras set list to life’.

Naturally, most of Airbnb’s picks are based in the US — there’s a four bed in Orlando (‘Florida!!!’), a loft in Manhattan (‘Welcome to New York’) and a red-painted home in Ohio (‘Red’) — but Swift has plenty of songs featuring nods to the UK. You’ll also find two London addresses on the list. Here are those two:

Three-bedroom apartment in Camden – ‘London Boy’, Lover Era

Live out the lyrics of ‘London Boy’ and enjoy walking Camden Market in the afternoon with a stay at this Camden three-bed apartment just around the corner. The pad can fit up to six guests, features on on-site gym and has access to a swanky guest lounge. Airbnb editors wrote: ‘This Camden stay keeps you close to the beating pulse of the electric neighbourhood, and the apartment’s oak, leather, marble and steel finishes promise a refined experience for the modern resident.’

Photograph: Courtesy of the Airbnb Community

Luxury Riverside Retreat with Stunning City Views – ‘The Black Dog’, The Tortured Poets Department Era

If The Tortured Poets Department has quickly become your fave era, you might prefer to stay in this luxury retreat on the River Thames, which happens to be a stone’s throw away from the Black Dog, the pub that gave the title to track 17 on the album. This apartment has two beds that can also sleep up to six guests and offers sweet uninterrupted panoramic views of the river and the city’s skyline.

Photograph: Courtesy of the Airbnb Community

Swiftnation

As the Eras tour approaches, cities around the UK have well and truly caught the Swiftie bug. Here in London there are Taylor Swift walking tours and over in Liverpool, the entire city is being transformed into ‘Taylor Town’. If you managed to get your hands on tickets, keep an eye on our Eras Tour London and Eras Tour UK guides for all the updates on timings, the setlist and more.

