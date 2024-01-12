You’ll soon be able to get direct flights from London to this spectacular island destination

The Faroe Islands, for any readers not in-the-know, are among Europe’s most remote and thrilling destinations. Halfway between Iceland and Norway, the Faroes are an archipelago of 18 volcanic islands that are known for their dramatic, grass-covered cliffs, crashing waves and stormy winds. They give off serious ‘villain’s lair’ vibes – it’s no wonder the most recent James Bond film was partly shot there.

If the Faroe Islands have long been on your bucket list, we have some exciting news. You’ll soon be able to get direct flights from London to the islands. From June, direct services from Atlantic Airways will run between London Gatwick and Vagar airport in the Faroes.

This isn’t the first time that London has had direct flights to the Faroes. Atlantic Airways ran routes between Stansted airport and the islands up to 2014. It also announced this same Gatwick route back in 2020, though those plans were seemingly scuppered by the pandemic.

London is Atlantic Airways’ second UK destination. It already serves Edinburgh with weekly services on Mondays and Thursdays.

Currently, Londoners wishing to visit the Faroe Islands are forced to take at least two flights. The most popular routes see travellers stop off in either Copenhagen or Edinburgh.

So, it’ll soon be much easier for Londoners to get to one of Europe’s most spectacular island destinations! Atlantic Airways’ Gatwick service will fly on Tuesdays and Saturdays from June 1 to August 31.

The airline is offering a promotional rate of £96 one-way for the first week of the new service, then fares after that cost £120. You can find out more and book on the Atlantic Airways website here.

