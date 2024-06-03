You’ll soon be able to have lunch in the Houses of Parliament

For three weeks only you can munch like a Prime Minister in the House of Lords’ Peers’ Dining Room

Politicians aren’t like us.

They don’t pop to Pret for lunch. They don’t mull over the best Meal Deal combo. They have slap up feasts at the House of Lords.

And now you can too. Due to the upcoming general election on July 4 and the dissolution of Parliament until then, all business in the House of Commons and House of Lords has come to an end. This means many things, but one of them is the fact that the House of Lords is now open to members of the public for lunch.

From June 10 until July 3 excluding weekends, plebs like us will be able to dine like a politician for £55 a head in the Peers’ Dining Room in the Palace of Westminster.

The summer seasonal menu includes a selection of small plates using ‘the finest British ingredients’, and there’s also a menu of wine, tea or coffee as well as petit fours. Get there early and you can also have a drink in the Peers’ Guest Room Bar overlooking the River Thames.

Recent House of Lords menus include dishes such as Wye Valley asparagus spears with Kentish pea panna cotta and curly endive salad; Suffolk Baron Bigod cheese and Lincolnshire leek soufflé with confit leeks, House of Lords Champagne sauce; poached Loch Duart salmon with crushed mint Jersey Royal potatoes, petit pois salsa and Hollandaise sauce; and classic House of Lords fish and chips with minted mushy peas, chips, tartare sauce and lemon.

Bookings for the two hour lunch open at midday on Tuesday June 4 via ResDiary.

