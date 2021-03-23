If there’s one thing I know about Time Out readers it’s that you have strong opinions about the colour of tube lines. If there are two things I know, it would be the tube line thing and also the fact you enjoy lidos in general and Hampton Pool in particular.

March 29 is the date that Londoners are allowed to do some proper outdoor exercise again. Tennis. Five-a-side. And, yes, swimming under an open (and probably overcast) sky.

Hampton Pool, in south-west London, is, of course, famous for its very charming and popular midnight swims. No confirmation how it’ll work this year, but in days gone by, night owls were allowed to book splashing sessions from 10pm to midnight in the heated outdoor lido. The venue even supplied glow sticks. Remember glow sticks?

Booking (via the pool’s dedicated app) for the first sessions opens tomorrow (Wednesday March 24) at 8am. New sessions become bookable every day at 8am. Places will get snapped up quickly because, as I say, you lot love this stuff. Insatiable. If you’ve got any questions, there’s an enquiries form on their homepage.

