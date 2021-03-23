London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Hampton Pool
Image credit: Hampton Pool

Your fave outdoor pool is opening from Monday

Hampton Pool’s famous heated night swims are back on, baby

By Joe Mackertich
Advertising

If there’s one thing I know about Time Out readers it’s that you have strong opinions about the colour of tube lines. If there are two things I know, it would be the tube line thing and also the fact you enjoy lidos in general and Hampton Pool in particular. 

March 29 is the date that Londoners are allowed to do some proper outdoor exercise again. Tennis. Five-a-side. And, yes, swimming under an open (and probably overcast) sky. 

Hampton Pool, in south-west London, is, of course, famous for its very charming and popular midnight swims. No confirmation how it’ll work this year, but in days gone by, night owls were allowed to book splashing sessions from 10pm to midnight in the heated outdoor lido. The venue even supplied glow sticks. Remember glow sticks? 

Booking (via the pool’s dedicated app) for the first sessions opens tomorrow (Wednesday March 24) at 8am. New sessions become bookable every day at 8am. Places will get snapped up quickly because, as I say, you lot love this stuff. Insatiable. If you’ve got any questions, there’s an enquiries form on their homepage.

Here’s everything you need for the next phase of lockdown, on one handy page.

The best outdoor dining spots in old London town.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.