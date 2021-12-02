London
The Christmas lights display at Kew
Your loveliest shots of London’s Christmas light displays

It’s the most wonderful time of the year...

Chiara Wilkinson
London is dazzling right now. Angels and butterflies swoop from the tops of buildings, stars shine from lampposts and trees sparkle from trunk to branch. It seems that on almost every corner in central, you’ll see another Instagrammable light display prompting you to stop and snap a pic before passing. Isn’t it strange what a bit of electrical engineering can do for festive cheer? 

We’ve loved poking around the internet and seeing pics of the capital looking all Christmassy, so we’ve rounded up the best snaps below. And if they inspire you to check out some displays, be sure to take a look at our guide to the best Christmas lights in London. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Charith (@charithgilbert)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Devina Shah (@devinashah)

