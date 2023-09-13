London
An illustration showing a jaeger bomb and Scala club
Image: Time Out / Noah Boon

7 unexpectedly great places for students to go out in London

Freshers week doesn’t need to be all foam parties, WKD and cheesy music. Here, undergrad Amy Russell picks her top picks for student-friendly nights out off the beaten track

Written by Amy Russell
Moving to London as a student can be all types of exciting and stressful at the same time. Looking back on my time as a fresher, I made many mistakes – especially when it came to choosing where to go on a night out. It definitely took me a while to find the places which I found myself going back to week on week.

Finding a fun place to go out in London as a student can sometimes be difficult when you don’t know where to look, but there is a little something for everyone. And don’t let your fear of entering your overdraft ruin your night. A good night in London doesn’t need to cost the Earth: this city has many nights out to fall in love with, from your bog-standard student nights to drum ’n’ bass nights and classic indie discos, many carrying a price tag that won’t bankrupt you by the end of the semester.

Get out there and appreciate what nightlife London has to offer – after all, you’re only a student once. Unless you do a masters degree. Or a PhD. Or another undergradutae degree. But that’s not the point! Ditch the overpriced freshers wristband and check out some of these London nights. You might not expect them to cater to students, but trust me they do. Just be ready for the 9am lecture hangover.

The Best Student Nights Out in London

Dover Castle
Photograph: Alamy

1. Dover Castle

A classic haunt for in-the-know students in Borough, this part-Irish pub, part-sports bar and part-student bar is a night out guaranteed to work on a budget. On sports night (Wednesday nights, for the uninitiated), entry is reserved for students. With a budget menu of pints and shots under £4, opening hours until 2am each night, and classic student tunes playing over the speakers, there is a little something for everyone in this pub.

One for: when you just need somewhere to go

Corsica Studios
Photograph: Toby Keane

2. Corsica Studios

This small club nestled under the railway arches by Elephant and Castle station guarantees a more alternative student night out and is a great time for anyone who enjoys D&B and techno. This year’s freshers event takes place on a Wednesday night, and beyond freshers week, Corsica is well known among London students for hosting student DJ societies over the years on Tuesdays (such as King’s College London’s DJ soc). Advance entry prices range from around four to six pounds, making it a fun, friendly and intimate venue that won’t break the bank.

One for: when you want a more hardcore boogie

Egg
Photograph: Egg London

3. Egg

Up to north of the river now to King’s Cross and the warehouse-style club Egg, which throws various student nights throughout the week and is open until 4am. Music played here typically spans house and R&B staples, as well as the latest chart hits. Entry is free before 12am with a free shot on early entry, and the club additionally has a dedicated student membership via a mailing list that offers a variety of deals. What’s not to love? 

One for: a big night out without breaking the bank

Scala
Photograph: Tom Oxley

4. Scala

Also close to King’s Cross, Scala is a music venue that hosts various club nights as well, including a few specifically for this year’s freshers week with entry costs starting at £6. During the rest of the year, there is a recurring alternative emo night on Fridays for those who are impartial to some headbanging. While the typical entry prices are slightly higher for Scala than some of the other places on this list, going up to £10, you are still pretty much guaranteed a great time. 

One for: the black nail varnish kids 

Heaven
Photograph: Heaven

5. Heaven

One of the longest running LGBTQ+ clubs in London, Heaven may not be one of the first places that you think of when you think of student nights out, but if you bring your student ID with you, the entry price is just £1. Music is, of course, camp, fun pop music that you just can’t help but dance the night away to. Heaven is not strictly a student club though and can get very busy very quickly: a good tip is to get there before 11pm to increase your chance of getting in. 

One for: the girls and the gays

Lexington
Photograph: White Heat / The Lexington

6. Lexington

Lay out your Doc Martins and put on your fishnets. The Lexington is a small venue in north London that provides a cheap and cheerful Friday night out. Open until 4am with free entry, the venue’s White Heat Club night is perfect for the more indie students among us, playing all the typical bangers you would expect from an indie disco, like The Cure, Arctic Monkeys and Nirvana.

One for: the students who never grew out of their indie phase

Blues Kitchen
Photograph: Blues Kitchen

7. Blues Kitchen

With venues in Shoreditch, Brixton and Camden, Blues Kitchen hosts the same soul night at each with a live band until 2:30am. Entry is free before 9pm but becomes a tenner after, so get there quickly to save yourself some money. A perfect night out for jazzier students, with a range of funk, soul and R&B covers to boogie to. Blues Kitchen also has a £6 cocktail deal all day Wednesdays, a great option to consider if you prefer a cocktail evening out.

One for: a slightly chiller night with soulful tunes

