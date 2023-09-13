7 unexpectedly great places for students to go out in London

Moving to London as a student can be all types of exciting and stressful at the same time. Looking back on my time as a fresher, I made many mistakes – especially when it came to choosing where to go on a night out. It definitely took me a while to find the places which I found myself going back to week on week.

Finding a fun place to go out in London as a student can sometimes be difficult when you don’t know where to look, but there is a little something for everyone. And don’t let your fear of entering your overdraft ruin your night. A good night in London doesn’t need to cost the Earth: this city has many nights out to fall in love with, from your bog-standard student nights to drum ’n’ bass nights and classic indie discos, many carrying a price tag that won’t bankrupt you by the end of the semester.

Get out there and appreciate what nightlife London has to offer – after all, you’re only a student once. Unless you do a masters degree. Or a PhD. Or another undergradutae degree. But that’s not the point! Ditch the overpriced freshers wristband and check out some of these London nights. You might not expect them to cater to students, but trust me they do. Just be ready for the 9am lecture hangover.