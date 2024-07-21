RIP to the endless oat flat whites. To the mango sunrises, and to the many, many iced matcha lattes. That’s right: almost four years after it launched, Pret a Manger’s subscription is officially coming to an end (as we know it).

The membership provided five drinks a day and a 20 percent discount on food for 30 quid a month. It’s not completely over – from September, it will now cost a tenner a month for access to half-price drinks – but the days of feeling like you’re walking away with a free espresso, even if you’re actually paying the equivalent of £360 a year, are soon to be over.

Caffeine is everything to Londoners. Grabbing a beverage on the commute is as much of a staple in morning routines as brushing teeth. Yet it’s becoming increasingly spenny to get your caffeine fix these days. Gone are the days of collecting your £3.20 flat white and spare change: we’ve officially entered the era of the £5 coffee. God forbid you add an extra shot or syrup, as you’ll need an extension your overdraft. At some places, it’s the alternative milk that tips the balance.

But fear not, not all is lost. This week I’ve managed to nab a coffee every morning (sometimes a sweet treat, too) and not spend a penny (audible gasp). Through a few cheeky tricks and smart planning, I hacked the system and bagged a free coffee every morning on the way to the Time Out office. Here’s how I did it.

Day 1: Ole & Steen

Photograph: Anna Carter

Danish bakery Ole & Steen was my first port of call for a freebie. I had to download their app and sign up as a new member, qualifying me for ‘400 points’ which translated into a free iced latte (worth £3.85) with no hidden costs. Remember to input your birthday when registering (this tip proved handy later on).

I opted for the ‘click and collect’ option. While in the shop, an offer for app users popped up: I could also bag a free ‘social slice’ (£4.25), AKA a cinnamon swirl. Score. There are 17 Ole & Steen shops dotted all over the capital, so finding one to take advantage of the sign-up deal should be a piece of cake.

Money saved: £8.10

Day 2: Gail’s

Photograph: Anna Carter

Bakery chain Gail’s also offer freebies to new app users. I exchanged a few details for a free brew: today’s choice was a click and collect iced latte (worth £4). To get maximum bang for your buck I’d recommend a regular mocha or iced chai latte (both worth £4.20).

In addition to the cold brew, I earned a birthday sweet treat – a free Pain aux Raisin (£2.90) – via the app by choosing my date of birth this month. Yet again, finding a branch to take advantage of this freebie should be easy enough: Gail’s boasts more than 100 locations across the UK.

Money saved: £6.90

Day 3: WatchHouse

Photograph: Anna Carter

Another day, another app order. This time, I headed to the Somerset House branch of WatchHouse, kitted out with marble interiors and generous outdoor seating away from the throng of commuters. To redeem the perk, yet again you need to join as a new member and sign up via their app. Again, I went with a click and collect: they have two queues when you get in there, one for ordering IRL and the other for online.

I grabbed an iced flat white (£4.30) then went back to Monday’s haunt of Ole and Steen to redeem a free treat for my birthday. This is where the girl math work kicked in: I nabbed a free blueberry muffin (£3.45).

Money saved: £7.75

Day 4: Harris & Hoole

Photograph: Chiara Wilkinson

Grabbing your freebie from Harris & Hoole requires a little more effort, since it involves recruiting a friend. Your mate will have to download the app via a link you send, qualifying you both for a free coffee.

There are only a smattering of Harris & Hoole shops across the capital – I headed to the Fleet Street branch and grabbed a regular mocha with oat milk, worth £4.55 – so plan your commute well. That said, you can redeem your deal on a huge array of drinks: to really rinse it, I’d go for a large flat white with alternative milk and an extra espresso shot, which would come to an impressive £5.80.

Money saved: £4.55

Day 5: Greggs

Photograph: Anna Carter

By day five it was time to turn to Greggs, the chain famous for their sausage rolls and steak bakes. Cashing in my free hot coffee upon app sign up, I opted for a large hot chocolate worth £2.85 (emphasis on the large cup: correct freebie etiquette is to absolutely rinse them).

A big perk of Greggs is that they are literally everywhere; the only downside is that the deal applies exclusively to ‘hot’ drinks, meaning iced latte lovers will not be accommodated.

Money saved: £2.85

Total cash saved: £30.15