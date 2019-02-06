The best restaurants in Hammersmith
February 2019: We've added the Brook Green branch of popular Holloway pizzeria Zia Lucia and the long-serving Patisserie Sainte-Anne – more of a shop-cum-café, but a local gem nonetheless.
Hammersmith is a riverside region with every cuisine you could hope for: Keralan food at Shilpa, eclectic vegetarian fare at The Gate, Vietnamese grub at Saigon Saigon and Italian delights at Zia Lucia. Head on over, treat yourself to a mega meal, then walk it off with a stroll along the terrific Thames.
The best restaurants in Hammersmith
101 Thai Kitchen
The cooking at this no-nonsense Hammersmith establishment is largely from the Isan region of north-east Thailand and includes multiple versions of green papaya salad, embellished with anything from salted duck egg to sausage. Also expect various southern dishes such as sour prawn curry or turmeric-marinated sea bass prepared by cook Auntie Bee. Staff treat locals with congeniality.
The Gate
A converted artist’s studio behind the Hammersmith Apollo provides the setting for this branch of the Gate mini-chain. Expect colourful, nourishing, eclectic dishes with plenty of ambition and serious veggie and vegan cred, including meze platters (salty feta fritters, mushroom ceviche, featherlight artichoke tempura) and global big-hitters such as aubergine ‘teriyaki’, raw pad Thai or wild mushroom risotto cake. Excellent puds too.
Kerbisher & Malt
Perched at the zenith of London-based fish and chippery, this branch of scrubbed-up Kerbisher & Malt goes that extra mile for its loyal Brook Green customers. High-quality fillets are freshly dunked in floaty-light batter, chips are double-fried, the rich tartare sauce is made in-house, and the onion rings are pickled, adding an appealing vinegary tang.
Mahdi
Many Iranian restaurants strive to emulate the informality of the dinner parties at which so much of their nation’s cuisine is served. Not so with Mahdi, a sprawling space exotically festooned with carved wood, embroidered fabrics and even a stuffed peacock in one corner. To eat, bypass Western dishes such as chicken Caesar salad in favour of authentic meze, grills, kebabs, rice and stews. Portions are humongous.
Mes Amis
It's on the same road as the high-stepping River Café, but this bijou family-run neighbourhood Lebanese restaurant couldn’t be more different. Kitsch, kooky, colourful and stuffed with knick-knacks (musical instruments, fans etc), it feels like someone’s front room with a kitchen in the middle blasting out heat and spicy aromas. Don’t be fooled by the French name, the food’s authentically Middle Eastern, straightforward and generous.
Patisserie Sainte-Anne
Hardly known for its pretty fancies, Hammersmith is moving into the fast lane with this on-trend Parisian bakery/patisserie/café. Retro-patterned wallpaper and lime-coloured walls set the scene, and there are a few tables inside (and out back) if you want to eat in. Top-rate crusty baguettes and soft milk breads host life-affirming fillings, while the patisserie includes the best tarte aux pommes we’ve tasted in London.
Potli
With its beach-style wooden bar, hessian cushions, beads and quirky curios, Potli has a tropical street-bazaar vibe. Locals visit for classic curries, smoky grills and regional riffs from all corners of the subcontinent – don’t miss the steamed banana-leaf packets stuffed with Gujarati-style prawns or the mega rogan josh lamb shank (enough for two). Drinks range from spiced martinis to bottles of Meantime IPA.
River Café
Set back from the Thames Path, the Michelin-starred River Café is a riverside icon in its own right. Warm, buzzy and expensive (in a semi-casual way), it’s dedicated to serving unfussy yet stunning Italian food based on artisanal seasonal ingredients. OK, prices are excruciating, but portions are generous – go for a summer lunch, sit on the terrace and live it large like an A-lister.
Sagar
Popular with students and aficionados of south Indian vegetarian cuisine, Sagar has gained renown for its keenly priced homely cooking, with four outlets now running across the capital. The King Street original is an attractive, smart-looking venue serving a please-all regional menu spanning everything from steamed idli dumplings and bhel puris to dosas galore, uthapams (lentil ‘pizzas’) and assorted veggie curries.
Saigon Saigon
West London is something of a desert for Vietnamese food, but this unfailingly welcoming spot near Ravenscourt Park more than makes amends. Pho is a treat here, with a strong stock and all the power of traditional flavours and herbs. Top marks for the crisp vegetarian spring rolls, the flavoursome soft-shell crab and the slow-cooked pork with quail’s eggs. Reliably good all round.
Shilpa
A welcome blast of subcontinental warmth on Hammersmith’s frenetic main drag, Shilpa quietly goes about its business, delivering south Indian and Keralan cooking at surprisingly low prices. The food regularly outshines the unassuming surroundings as the kitchen knocks out mouthwatering meat curries, deftly spiced fish dishes and plenty for veggies too. Dining here is also a bargain, especially at lunchtime.
Tosa
In a parade of shops near Ravenscourt Park, this friendly neighbourhood Japanese won’t win any prizes for sparkle or pizazz, but locals come here for the food, especially the flame-cooked skewers from the robata grill. Cheap sets and tapas-style combos are the way to go, and there’s plenty for fans of raw fish too (check out the range of nigiri, temaki and sashimi).
Zia Lucia
Claudio Vescovo and Gianluca D'Angelo caused a stir when they opened Zia Lucia in Holloway, and now they’re bringing their pizza magic to west London. Like the original, their Brook Green outpost is a family-friendly joint with the emphasis firmly on delectable wood-fired beauties. Choose from four 48-hour fermented doughs (nutty wholemeal, vegetable charcoal, gluten-free etc) and pick from a host of classic and new toppings.
The Village
A local hub for Hammersmith’s Somali families, this oddball basement restaurant feels a bit like a community centre, complete with workaday furniture, polystyrene cups and an easy-clean tiled floor. Much of the menu reflects Somalia’s historic links to Italian east Africa, so pasta sits alongside soft Somali bread, spicy stews and the like (don’t be fazed by the strange dish names). No alcohol on the premises.
