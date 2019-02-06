London’s best African restaurants

January 2019: We've added more restaurants showing the sheer diversity of African cuisine in the capital, from The Village in Hammersmith (a community-style Somali haven) to Khamsa in Brixton (a rare outing for genuine Algerian cooking). There’s also Lemlem Kitchen (a cult Eritrean street-food fave in Hackney) and Peckham hit Kudu (a gorgeous small-plates restaurant and cocktail bar), but our top pick is Michelin-starred Ikoyi in Mayfair – hands down the hottest and most exciting African restaurant in London.

London is loaded with African restaurants dishing out delicious food from all over the country. Whether you’re looking for a fragrant North African tagine, some East African injera bread topped with spicy stew, or a more modern take on the country’s traditional cuisine, you’ll be spolit for choice – here’s our guide to the best African cuisine in London.