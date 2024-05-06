London
Papi's Grill
London's best Nigerian and west African restaurants

Including the finest places across the city to get your fill of incredible food from Ghana, The Gambia and Ivory Coast

Joyce Oladeinde
Written by Joyce Oladeinde
Beyond bold flavours, rich spices, and hearty dishes, west African food reflects a culture steeped in tradition and innovation, from classic Nigerian jollof rice to Ghanaian banku. Nigerian cuisine, in particular, has been a cornerstone of London's food scene for decades, bringing communities together through the smoky heat of party jollof, peppery cuts of suya beef grilled over an open flame and crunchy, fried chin chin. Whether it's a classic hall party or a naming ceremony, west African food has been instrumental in fostering connections and celebrating heritage.

Today, contemporary west African restaurants are making waves across London, offering traditional dishes with modern twists and techniques. From bustling neighbourhood eateries in Peckham to upscale fine-dining establishments in Fitzrovia, and from sharing plates to high-end tasting menus, these restaurants showcase the diversity and vibrancy of west African cuisine, where food is more than just a meal – it's an expression of love and a home away from home.

RECOMMENDED: The best Lebanese restaurants in London

Joyce Oladeinde is a British Nigerian travel and food writer. Her passion for African food and travel reshapes narratives, drawing from her experiences living in Tanzania, Kenya, and Nigeria.

Nigerian and west African restaurants in London

Akoko
Jodi Hinds

1. Akoko

  • Restaurants
  • West African
  • Fitzrovia
  • price 4 of 4

Akoko, which got its Michelin star in 2024, offers a seriously impressive fine-dining experience with a multi-course tasting menu of 12 dishes. The warmth of West Africa is there in the restaurant’s neatly-placed ceramics and basket-weave decor and an open kitchen buzzing with creativity. Akoko’s chefs craft innovative dishes like tatale pancakes made with over-ripe plantain and warm spices from Ghana, served with goat cashew cream and caviar. Finish off with a moist chocolate coffee cake dessert with uda ice cream, made using grains of selim – a versatile scented spice similar to black pepper. 

Time Out tip If you can't finish your final dessert – a selection of petit fours – don't leave them behind, ask the friendly servers to box them up for you. 

Read more
Sikatio Restaurant, Bar & Grill
Sikatio

2. Sikatio Restaurant, Bar & Grill

French speaking West Africans in Lewisham rave about this Ivorian restaurant’s meal combo; deep-fried tilapia fish with a side of ripe fried alloco plantain and attiéké, a light fluffy cassava couscous. You’ll find all the Côte d'Ivoire uncles at Sikatio watching football and enjoying Solibra’s Bock beer, an Ivorian favourite. Food here showcases the mild and soft taste of dishes from the Côte d'Ivoire, compared to their Ghanaian neighbour's bolder flavour profiles. 

Time Out tip Don’t miss the poulet braise, a smokey, wood-fired chicken leg and kedjenou de pintade (guinea fowl and vegetable stew).

Chishuru
Chishuru

3. Chishuru

  • Restaurants
  • West African
  • Fitzrovia
  • price 3 of 4

Chishuru – led by head chef Adejoké Bakare – made history at the start of 2024, becoming the first Michelin-starred restaurant in the UK run by a Black woman (and the only the second in the world). Founded in Brixton, but now based in Fitzrovia, the warm and welcoming atmosphere of her establishment sets the stage for a culinary journey in the shape of a set menu for lunch and dinner (£50 and £99 respectively). Dishes such as sinasir fermented rice cake with butternut squash puree showcase Chishuru’s modern take on classic west African cuisine and Bakare’s cooking, which is influenced by Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa culinary styles, makes her imaginative menu – which also includes dishes such asaro, a creamy yam and sweet potato porridge with smoked eel – an unmissable experience.   

Time Out tip Cocktails here are a strong point – in both senses of the word. The spiced okra martini is particularly punchy.

Read more
Eazy Kitchen
Toyin Dawudu

4. Eazy Kitchen

Walworth’s welcoming Eazy Kitchen offers soul food that fuses Gambian, Senegalese and Nigerian cuisine. From their crispy fish pie with homemade caramelised onion sauce to the jumbo prawn akara and jollof rice with grilled chicken, every bite is a journey through the culinary heritage of the Gambia. Their mixed grilled meat platter, afra (grilled lamb in caramelised onions with mustard sauce) and ebbeh (a Gambian broth packed with prawns and cassava and boasting a tamarind tartness), is perfect for sharing. There’s no alcohol here, but don’t miss out on their homemade safina drinks such as wonjo, a sorrel made from hibiscus. 

Time Out tip Eazy Kitchen's Sunday roast is a delicious take on a classic tradition, featuring Gambian-inspired flavours and techniques.

The Flygerians
Flygerians

5. The Flygerians

  • Things to do
  • Cultural centres
  • Peckham

Sisters Jess and Jo Edun have been cooking since they were kids, helping their grandmother with huge, family cookouts. They've now bought their street food skills to Peckham Palms arcade. The Flygerians' specialty is their jollof box, which comes with efo riro spinach stew, chicken suya, beef suya, squid, or fried fish. 

Time Out tip Don't miss the chin’offee pie for pudding, a chin chin-based dessert with bananas, caramel, whipped cream and topped with a sprinkling of Milo.

Read more
Akara
Jodi Hinds

6. Akara

  • Restaurants
  • West African
  • Borough
  • price 2 of 4

Akoko’s more casual sister restaurant combines Nigerian and Brazilian flavours in an imaginative way, most noticeably with its signature dish of akara, a black-eyed pea fritter with a pleasingly crispy exterior and fluffy interior. The braised pork belly and the tiger prawn versions are the stars of the show. Also try the Sengegambian yassa, grilled sea bream braised with caramelised onions and citrus sauce, spiced efik rice from southeastern Nigeria and barbecued Lagos chicken served with Senegalese hot sauce. 

Time Out tip For an immersive dining experience, opt for a seat at the chef's counter with a view of the open kitchen.

Read more
Chuku's
Naf Castanas

7. Chuku's

  • Restaurants
  • Nigerian
  • Tottenham
  • price 2 of 4

A relaxed communal space with playful Nigerian food done tapas-style in the form of small-plate appetisers. The restaurant plays afrobeats hits which have me dancing in my seat, and I love the menu’s creative twist on traditional Nigerian flavours, from the caramel kuli kuli chicken wings to the soft and moist moi moi – a savoury steamed bean pudding. Eating here feels like a home away from home. Finish off your meal with their chin chin cheesecake, a ginger and orange dessert on a crunchy base made from the crunchy deep-fried street food snack.

Time Out tip Chuku’s offers a must-visit brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, which comes with three shared dishes, plus drinks.

Read more
Kate's Cafe
Aleksandra Boruch

8. Kate's Cafe

With minimalist wooden furniture, African artwork and sculptures in a relaxed dining room, Kate’s Cafe is an inviting prospect. When you see aunties at the back of the Plaistow kitchen preparing the food, you know everything is made with love. Serving excellently sized portions of flawless Ghanaian comfort food, Kate’s Cafe has an extensive menu with plenty of opportunities to feed yourself comfortably for under £20. Make sure you try the nkatenkwan, a creamy peanut soup with fufu. Keep an eye out for the occasional celeb – both Zendaya and John Boyega have been spotted here. Despite the recent passing of owner and head chef Kate, her family are continuing her legacy and keeping the spirit of the cafe alive.

Time Out tip Come at lunchtime for Sunday's special, tuo zaafi – a northern Ghanaian delicacy eaten with vegetable leaves.

Pitanga
Photograph: Pitanga

9. Pitanga

  • Restaurants
  • Pan-African
  • Fulham

Pitanga’s inviting outdoor courtyard makes it ideal for summer meetups and warm weather gatherings. Head chef Nky Iweka offers vegan and vegetarian options on a carefully curated menu that provides Nigerian food with a host of Anglo takes – such as a full English breakfast and ‘Lagos Jump’, a colourful take on Nigerian salad reflecting the character of their charismatic British Nigerian chef. Don't miss the chance to try her Igbo delicacies, native to south-eastern Nigeria, such as a hearty banga soup (also known as ofe akwu) cooked with fragrant palm fruit oil, scented leaves, onions, crayfish and smoked fish served with soft white long grain rice.

Time Out tip Try the Nigerian-inspired breakfast, featuring sweet and soft agege bread, honey beans, stewed scrambled eggs, fried plantain and akara.

Read more
Book online
Waakye Joint
Waakye Joint

10. Waakye Joint

The laidback Waakye Joint celebrates starchy, fibre-filled Ghanaian foods such as banku, fufu and kenkey, pairing them with nutritious vegetable soups and stews such as kontomire with beef, fish and turkey. You’ll find it on Streatham high street, and once inside, your eyes will be immediately drawn to the large, hot food counter. This might be intimidating if you don’t know what to order, but you can’t go wrong with traditional tofi, deep fried turkey tails accompanied with crispy yam fries and a popular spicy shrimp-based hot pepper sauce, shito, a Ghanian condiment made of dried fish, peppers and spice. Their must-try dish is the eponymous waakye, a flavourful combination of rice and beans served with salad, noodles, fried fish, boiled egg, and shito. Expect long wait times but it’s worth it; prices are cheap and you’re served with generous portions that emulate a chop bar (traditional eatery) experience in Southern Ghana. There's two branches - one in Streatham and the other in Tottenham.

Time out tip My personal favourite is the red red, a classic Ghanaian street food composed of soft black-eyed beans cooked in a rich tomato stew (the colour of which gives the dish its name), with fried sweet plantain.

Enish
Enish

11. Enish

  • Restaurants
  • Nigerian
  • Finchley Road

Phenomenally successful modern Nigerian restaurant Enish first opened in Lewisham in 2013 and has since expanded to 11 different locations across the city, including Finchley Road, Oxford Street, Covent Garden and Brixton. Each one is tastefully decorated with work from Nigerian artists, blending trendy and rustic elements. The mood is always lively, with resident DJs playing the latest afrobeats hits and a live saxophonist on weekends. Most branches stay open late, offering an extensive menu of Nigerian classics such as smokey party jollof rice and flavorful stews, served with traditional swallows; starch-based dough-like accompaniments, often made with hard vegetables like yam, cassava and plantain. Don't miss the gizdodo starter, a peppered skewered chicken gizzard and fried plantain dish. Chapman, a refreshing punch, is the drink to order here; it’s the best I’ve ever had, bringing back memories of Lagos. 

Time out tip There’s a private lounge, seating a massive 100 guests in the Oxford Street branch, making it a great spot to celebrate a special occasion.

Read more
Stork
Stork

12. Stork

  • Restaurants
  • Pan-African
  • Mayfair
  • price 4 of 4

Nestled in the heart of Mayfair, Stork Restaurant offers an upscale pan-African dining experience. It specialises in contemporary interpretations of traditional dishes, such as steamed seabass with egusi stew made with umami melon seeds, leafy vegetables and hot peppers. Here tables are beautifully set and chic interiors are adorned with modern sculpture and paintings. Be sure to indulge in cocktails, like the Nairobi Sunrise or the Lily of the Nile, crafted with tropical sweet fruits. Highlights from the menu include the cassavas arto der haroutunian for sides and the delicately-spiced jump prawns. Every Friday and Saturday, a DJ is in residence, blasting out the tunes from across the African continent. 

Time Out tip There’s a dress code here, so maybe leave your novelty hats and ironic shutter shades at home.

Read more
Book online
19FiftySeven
Media Marvs

13. 19FiftySeven

Named in honour of Ghana's historic achievement as the first sub-Saharan African country to gain independence, 19FiftySeven exudes authenticity and charm. The menu features traditional but refined Ghanaian dishes such as crispy puna yam balls, chingchinga (lamb kebabs) garnished with spiced nutty suya, banku and okra soup, along with their signature Ghanaian bofrot donuts with an Oreo filling. A standout dish on their extended Sunday menu is the nkate nkwan and omo tuo, a savoury groundnut soup with rice balls, served piping hot in a clay pot. Eat it with your hands to get the full Ghanaian experience. Oh, and don’t be surprised if you find a hard boiled egg served with your meals, it’s a Ghanaian thing.

Time Out tip Every Saturday there’s a bottomless brunch for £35, which includes unlimited cocktails for two hours, accompanied by Ghanaian highlife and Afrobeats. Don’t leave without indulging in their bold Accra Five Fingers cocktail.

Little Baobab
Thiebou Dienne

14. Little Baobab

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • Peckham

At Little Baobab inside Peckham Levels, head chef Khadim Mane will transport you to his hometown of Dakar. On shared, casual seating you’ll experience authentic, home-cooked Senegalese cuisine, everything from mafe, a delicious creamy peanut stew, to a millet coconut dessert, thiakry. Jollof rice is a staple across West Africa with each country sharing similarities in ingredients, but each cooked with their spin and all originating from the Wolof ethnic group in Senegal. I don’t want to start a jollof war, but Senegalese jollof, thieboudienne, comes a close second after Nigerian party jollof rice, but you’ll have to try it yourself to decide. Don't miss their freshly homemade baobab, bissap, and ginger juice cocktails.

Time Out tip Visit Little Baobab in the evening on the second Friday of every month for live African acoustic music.

Read more
Book online
Aso Rock
Aso Rock

15. Aso Rock

Tucked away on a Dalston side street, the family-run Aso Rock has been a household name for decades among the area’s Nigerian community. Renowned for its iconic ayamase stew – which was created by Felicia Ajibabi Adesina in the town of Ikenne – it’s a powerful blend of green peppers, habanero (atarodo), onions, fermented locust beans (iru) and an array of assorted meat, which is fried in bleached palm oil. The Adesina family continue to share their grandma’s legacy, serving this spicy stew to legions of loyal fans.

Time Out tip Ask staff to take the spice down a notch on the ayamase stew if you can’t handle heat. Then add on a side of fried plantains and chilled Nigerian Fanta.

Papa L's Kitchen
Papa L's Kitchen

16. Papa L's Kitchen

  • Restaurants
  • Pan-European
  • St James’s

Papa L’s Gambian-inspired à la carte menu sees executive chef Lawrence Gomez draw inspiration from stints at The Ivy and Sexy Fish as well as memories of family meals shared from a single large plate, as is tradition in the Gambia. Here you’ll find plenty of vegan and vegetarian options including tempura kanja (okra), warm coco bread, and benachin rice, the nation’s best-loved, one-pot dish. Being coastal, Gambia has a focus on seafood offerings, and at Papa L’s there’s grilled king tiger prawns and pan-fried salmon glazed with sweet honey. Don’t wait to try them though; Papa L's prides itself on a rotating menu, featuring 16 new dishes every quarter. Don't miss out trying their latest dessert, chocolate brownie with rum vanilla syrup and salted caramel ice cream.

Time Out tip Enjoy a pre-theatre deal every Wednesday to Saturday from 5-6:30pm, with 25% off your bill. The best thing about it? You don’t actually have to go to the theatre after.

Read more
Book online
Cally Munchy
Cally Munchy

17. Cally Munchy

  • Art
  • Arts centres
  • Southwark

Cally Munchy is headed up by talented British-Nigerian chef Ebenezer Sogunro and began as a series of pop-ups and short-term residencies before securing this, its longest stint at Southwark’s Africa Centre. Embracing a pan-African concept with Asian elements, the à la carte menu offers beef suya, jollof rice, and kelewele (spiced and fried plantain). It’s the monthly specials that have us coming back for more though, with offerings like the moi dog – a corn dog artfully plated with ogi, fermented corn pudding. This dish is an ode to moi moi, a boiled or steamed Nigerian side made from black-eyed beans, onions and spices, regularly eaten by the Yoruba.

Time Out tip Keep an eye on the Africa Centre's event listings. It's worth pairing your visit with Cally Munchy to take advantage of the always interesting pop-up events. 

Read more
805 Restaurant Old Kent Road

18. 805 Restaurant Old Kent Road

  • Restaurants
  • Nigerian
  • Old Kent Road
  • price 1 of 4

Indulge in authentic Nigerian cuisine at 805 Restaurant, a beloved chain that has been a staple in the Nigerian community since it opened on the Old Kent Road in 2001. With various locations across London, now including Hyde Park, Peckham, and Hendon, 805 serves sharing platters such as nutty, spicy chicken served with sliced onions and tomatoes or the deeply flavourful efo riro and pounded yam – a one-pot sauteed spinach vegetable stew loaded with a rich pepper sauce, juicy goat meat, crayfish and iru, a fermented locust bean. As a child, a monthly family outing to 805 was traditional after church every first Sunday, and while my mother would always say ‘there's rice at home’, I'd still pick 805’s impeccable coconut fried rice over hers. Sorry mum!

Time Out tip Order the monika fish, which is 805's speciality and pretty spicy, thanks to scotch bonnet peppers.

Read more
Ikoyi
Ikoyi

19. Ikoyi

  • Art
  • Strand

Since 2017, Ikoyi has stood as a beacon of innovative cooking and fine dining – first in St James’s and now at hipster haven 180 Strand. The elaborate tasting menu is priced at a mammoth £320 (with a £200 lunch option) and incorporates influences from across sub-Saharan Africa, woven in with British micro-seasonality. Alongside smoked jollof with scotch bonnet custard, you’ll find buttermilk-fried plantain with smoked kelp and blackberry, and innovative creations such duck with bitter uda pepper, and turbo-broiled pork belly with egusi miso. Ikoyi received its second Michelin star at the start of 2022, proof of its unerring commitment to excellence – and maybe, just maybe, making that hefty bill worth it.

Time Out tip Secure your spot at Ikoyi by booking well in advance; reservations open on the 1st of each month at 12pm.

Read more
Papi's Grill Restaurant & Bar
Papis Grill

20. Papi's Grill Restaurant & Bar

  • Restaurants
  • New Cross

Offering mighty feasts, Papi’s Grill is best visited with an empty stomach – and a hankering for meat. Moments away from New Cross station, hit up the charcoal grill for asun, sliced lamb bites tossed in peppered sauce, and tender tozo beef cuts coated in a fiery and nutty suya powder. It’s all deeply reminiscent of the grilled and roasted street food you’ll find in Lagos at all hours of the day. Seafood lovers should splurge on Femi’s Feast for £70, a sharing option for two which includes prawns, lobster tails, blue crab, squid, yam and more in a savoury broth.

Time Out tip: Due to the popularity of the bottomless brunch, book online at least two weeks in advance.

Read more
