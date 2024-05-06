Akoko, which got its Michelin star in 2024, offers a seriously impressive fine-dining experience with a multi-course tasting menu of 12 dishes. The warmth of West Africa is there in the restaurant’s neatly-placed ceramics and basket-weave decor and an open kitchen buzzing with creativity. Akoko’s chefs craft innovative dishes like tatale pancakes made with over-ripe plantain and warm spices from Ghana, served with goat cashew cream and caviar. Finish off with a moist chocolate coffee cake dessert with uda ice cream, made using grains of selim – a versatile scented spice similar to black pepper.
Time Out tip If you can't finish your final dessert – a selection of petit fours – don't leave them behind, ask the friendly servers to box them up for you.