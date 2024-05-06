Including the finest places across the city to get your fill of incredible food from Ghana, The Gambia and Ivory Coast

Beyond bold flavours, rich spices, and hearty dishes, west African food reflects a culture steeped in tradition and innovation, from classic Nigerian jollof rice to Ghanaian banku. Nigerian cuisine, in particular, has been a cornerstone of London's food scene for decades, bringing communities together through the smoky heat of party jollof, peppery cuts of suya beef grilled over an open flame and crunchy, fried chin chin. Whether it's a classic hall party or a naming ceremony, west African food has been instrumental in fostering connections and celebrating heritage.

Today, contemporary west African restaurants are making waves across London, offering traditional dishes with modern twists and techniques. From bustling neighbourhood eateries in Peckham to upscale fine-dining establishments in Fitzrovia, and from sharing plates to high-end tasting menus, these restaurants showcase the diversity and vibrancy of west African cuisine, where food is more than just a meal – it's an expression of love and a home away from home.

Joyce Oladeinde is a British Nigerian travel and food writer. Her passion for African food and travel reshapes narratives, drawing from her experiences living in Tanzania, Kenya, and Nigeria.